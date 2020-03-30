Nigeria announces closure of major cities to curb coronavirus | News

Nigeria has announced a comprehensive quarantine for three major states that host nearly 30 million people, in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in the most populous country in Africa.

The closure in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun will start at 11 p.m. Local time (22:00 GMT) on Monday and it will remain in place for at least two weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari announced Sunday, just over a month after Nigeria confirmed its first case.

"All citizens in these areas must remain at home. Travel to or from other states must be postponed. All businesses and offices within these places must be completely closed during this period," Buhari said in a speech to the nation.

Home to approximately 20 million people, Lagos is the most populous city in Africa and the financial center of Nigeria. Abuja is the capital of the country and the seat of its government. The oil-rich Rivers state and the northern Kaduna state had imposed similar closure measures.

The restrictions announced on Sunday do not apply to hospitals and stores that sell essential items like groceries and medications.

"We will use this period of containment to identify, track and isolate all people who have come into contact with confirmed cases," Buhari said.

Fear of rising prices

The announcement sparked panic among many in Lagos, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected 111 people and killed.

On Monday, Lagos residents flooded markets and shops to buy food and other items.

Bose Odumosu, a mother of five, told Al Jazeera that she will use the next few hours to stock up on food for her family.

"I was hoping the government would give us a few days to resolve our internal needs before the announcement. I feel like the sudden restriction will cause the price of commodities to rise," Odumosu said.

Shop assistants wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus take inventory at a supermarket in Lagos (Sunday Alamba / The Associated Press)

Buhari said that all branches of government have mobilized "to face what has now become both a health emergency and an economic crisis," but the shutdown means additional financial pain for millions of informal workers who are heavily dependent measure of your daily earnings to survive.

Olatunji Akintan, a bricklayer, and his wife, a small merchant, live in a two-room apartment with their two children in Ojodu, a Lagos suburb. Every day, Akintan He travels to different places in the megacity in search of work and is only paid when he is hired by the construction contractors for the day.

Now the 56-year-old man faces a two-week home quarantine without any income.

"Since January, I have not worked much, so I have no savings. I have been thinking about what to do with the little money I have for two weeks," Akintan told Al Jazeera.

"How do I raise money now that I won't be working for the next few days? Some of us will be forced to buy food on credit if we can find those willing to sell."

In his speech, Buhari announced a series of measures aimed at easing some of the economic pain, including a three-month moratorium on government loan payments.

"For the most vulnerable in our society, I have ordered conditional cash transfers for the next two months to be paid immediately. Our internally displaced persons will also receive two months of food rations in the coming weeks," Buhari said.

Financial analyst Oluwatosin Olaseinde said: "The biggest palliative would obviously be food."

"The president announced some exemptions in terms of movement of agricultural products, which should help cushion the effect." Olaseinde told Al Jazeera, citing exemptions related to food processing and distribution.

"Ideally, I would love to see some financial assistance for groups caught up in initiatives like the Merchant Money Plan," he said, referring to a government project involving the distribution of loans to small merchants to support their businesses.

Women sell face masks and gloves, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, to passengers at a public minibus station in Lagos (Sunday Alamba / The Associated Press)

Around the world, the outbreak of the new coronavirus has strained health systems and hit economies hard, and few countries are expected to be unscathed by the financial effect of the pandemic.

Nigeria is already affected by the collapse in oil prices. The country is the world's eighth largest oil exporter, and almost 90 percent of its export earnings are tied to oil.

The closure of the country's financial capital, Lagos, is expected to further increase the looming economic crisis.

"There will be a slowdown in the country's GDP during the first quarter of the year," said Olaseinde. "It has five key states in the country essentially on land. That will lead to a loss of revenue for companies and individuals. You could also see supply shocks."

Meanwhile, electricity remains a major challenge in the country. Most people rely on expensive diesel-powered generators to power their homes and keep businesses afloat.

"How do I keep my work on generators for 14 days if we continue to experience chronic energy shortages? That is almost impossible," IT systems analyst Samuel Edeh told Al Jazeera.

"I hope they have included constant power supply in the closure plan so that some of us can continue to work at home," he told Al Jazeera.

Families also expect a regular power supply during the quarantine period.

"With regular electricity, I can store my food and also keep my children entertained during the shutdown," said Odumosu.