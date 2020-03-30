NFL officers preparing for possible NFL offseason changes amid a coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTMLc17e21bbb561ffadd13e6c14186c240411% %MINIFYHTMLc17e21bbb561ffadd13e6c14186c240412%

With the schedule about to change to April, the NFL offseason is supposed to start to increase in earnest. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, that will clearly not be the case.

The league has said this year's Draft, scheduled for the weekend of April 23-25, will continue as scheduled, albeit more virtually. In addition to the draft, teams with new head coaches were theoretically allowed to start off-season training programs on April 6. Teams that had head coaches could have done the same starting April 20. Both dates are unlikely to remain the same considering the league has closed the team's facilities until further notice.

Now, organized team activities and delayed off-season training programs are not the end of the world at any time, as noted by Jonathan Herbst, Certified Contract Advisor and General Counsel to the PFS Agency.

"Look, if some OTAs cancel, it's not the end of the world," said Herbst.

But the question of how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the league remains an important one. With positive cases in the USA. USA That they continue with an exponential increase every day, the idea that the country returns to normal in May or June seems far-fetched. As Kyle Dolan, Certified Contract Advisor at Priority Sports & Entertainment points out, the more information we get about the COVID-19 spread, the less likely it is a normal summer of NFL activities.

"It is really interesting because the more you learn about the spread of this, the more convinced I am that OTAs will be delayed." Novice minicamps will be delayed, ”said Dolan. "The good thing for football is that summer already had a little bit of downtime built in that could be delayed." I don't know the details of how it will unfold, but the more you read about this COVID-19 situation, the harder it is to believe that it will be business as usual. "

What would an accelerated schedule like that look like? Neither Herbst nor Dolan wanted to speculate on the details of what a shortened offseason might look like. But, let's say that the dates of the early low season activities are delayed by a month. So instead you have something like this.

May 6: Teams with new coaches can start off-season training programs

May 20: Returning Head Coach Teams May Begin Off-Season Training Programs

June 1-4 or June 8-11: Clubs celebrate their rookie mini-camp three days after Draft

End of July: training camps begin

By Dolan's point, the league's original schedule is long enough to give a bit of a buffer time to condense slightly and still work for everyone involved. Granted, the league would have to work with the NFLPA to make changes to the schedule, but in the current environment, one could imagine that the players union would be willing to make some of these changes.

Overall, hope for NFL Herbst says that being a fall sport will allow enough time for the country to control the pandemic.

"I hope that because soccer is a fall sport, we will not be affected in the same way as basketball and baseball," said Herbst. "It looks like, from now on, that's what's going to happen. But who knows? We hope it won't cost any games."

How do players stay in the middle of all this? Both Herbst and Dolan said that their clients have been handling things quite well. In Herbst's case, he believes the players are realizing how lucky they are to be in the position they are in.

"I think, to some degree, they are beginning to realize how lucky they are to be professional athletes and receive checks. There are many people who are out of work and cannot pay the bills," Herbst said. "We've had those conversations when we talk about a million dollar signing bonus versus maybe a million two. When you put it in perspective and when you look at the problems the average American is having right now, it makes you think a little bit more." .

For Dolan's clients, who are prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft, he says the focus has been to maintain the same mental strength they prepared for with a normal Draft process.

"I call and text my boys all the time and we've talked about how, when we started this process, we knew it would be mentally exhausting, we just didn't know it would be mentally exhausting this way," said Dolan. "It is new to them, they have never gone through a 'normal' draft process. So this is the only one they have ever known."

For all players, draft prospects, and league veterans alike, the individual is more than ever staying in the shape necessary to be prepared once things start again. Doing so can be difficult if access to the team's training facilities is not available, but it is clear that the players have adapted.