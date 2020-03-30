NFL Draft prospects 2020 – great board of the top 100 players overall, full rankings

%MINIFYHTML5ba0e3236211bdad66db0961ebc494a811% %MINIFYHTML5ba0e3236211bdad66db0961ebc494a812%

With the NFL Draft 2020 still slated for April 23-25, it's time to revisit our big board with the best prospects. The final edition of Sporting News also goes beyond the top 100 players overall with our full positional ranking.

%MINIFYHTML5ba0e3236211bdad66db0961ebc494a813% %MINIFYHTML5ba0e3236211bdad66db0961ebc494a814%

Although professional days and team visits have closed, team evaluators have been watching more tapes and referencing the NFL Combine results, and various perspectives have increased or decreased.

%MINIFYHTML5ba0e3236211bdad66db0961ebc494a815% %MINIFYHTML5ba0e3236211bdad66db0961ebc494a816%

This large board is a look at the most drawable players in all seven rounds, but it also provides more clarity on who is most likely to be selected on days 1 and 2 through the third round.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

49ers, Vikings take advantage of new teams

NFL Draft prospects 2020: Big board of top 100 players

1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State (6-4, 264 pounds)

Young combines elite athletics with tremendous instincts to reach the quarterback, which he demonstrated with 16.5 sacks in just 12 games during his last season in Columbus. It will be a disruptor that will change the game in any NFL scheme.

2. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson (6-3, 238 lbs.)

Simmons seemed to be all over the field at all times in college with great speed and range. Get to everywhere in a hurry, from rushing the passerby to moving sideways to get the ideal cover positions. He posted 104 tackles, 7 sacks, 16.5 loss tackles and 3 interceptions in 15 games during his last college season.

3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State (6-1, 205 pounds)

Okudah has the construction to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluid and fast enough with great coverage recovery skills to become a type of shutdown with his press strengths. That makes him an elite hawk when teams actually try to launch in his direction.

4. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn (6-5, 326 pounds)

Brown is a fast disruptor who makes a lot of plays in the backfield. Seek to eliminate blockers with every hit with the relentless motor to take over the games.

Joe Burrow https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b3/9a/joe-burrow-022620-getty-ftrjpg_1jbmeoxwyum1c1brlw5y69ovtw.jpg?t=-2106431368,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



5. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU (6-3, 221 lbs)

Burrow has mental and physical toughness along with the classic bragging teams they want from a leader in the field, and it resulted in the ultimate success of the college championship. He has the arm to drop the ball anywhere and the athletics to extend the plays as well.

6. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (6-0, 217 pounds)

Tagovailoa is an accurate, mobile, deep-throw QB when healthy. His ability to shuffle to create launch lanes and extend plays puts him in the category of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson in having the mental makeup and build to overcome concerns about his height.

MORE: Why do NFL Draft scouting restrictions help Tua?

7. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville (6-7,364 pounds)

Becton (6-7, 369 pounds) has received more attention for his strong and powerful body, as he has shown that he can also be smooth in his movements. He's willing to work hard to become as good at passing protection as he is at overwhelming blockers by establishing the advantage against the race.

8. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama (6-4, 312 pounds)

Wills is a strong, natural and powerful run blocker with the athletic edge to round out in a smooth pass guard. Over time, it can start on the left side, but it could also be dominant from the first moment on the right side.

9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (6-2, 198 lbs.)

Lamb also functions as an explosive field stretcher and a stable possession type outside, giving him the ideal profile of a full X receiver in the NFL. He needed just 58 catches to score 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Jerry jeudy https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ee/ff/jerry-jeudy-110719-getty-ftrjpg_bba23jjbr1801tvzydroub26j.jpg?t=1194398374,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



10. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (6-1, 193 lbs)

Jeudy also conforms to the profile as No. 1 receiver; It is a classic intermediate to deep field stretcher and a smooth ride finisher in the red zone. You can build on the success of recent Alabama first-round scorers Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley with their route versatility.

11. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida (6-1, 204 pounds)

Henderson plays bigger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. It just needs to be a little more physical to trust the receivers that rely on the body's position to open up.

12. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa (6-5, 320 pounds)

Wirfs has the athletics to hold down the left side for a long time if need be, but like Wills, he can be dominant on the right side. Wirfs has advanced pass blocking skills to go along with power and physics in the running game.

MORE: The Weirdest Moments in the NFL Draft

13. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia (6-5, 315 pounds)

Thomas combines his large size with good hands and footwork. He was an anchor to the Bulldogs' career blocking, helping to open some holes for the best backs in the nation. He can also move well enough to win athletically.

14. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina (6-5, 324 pounds)

Kinlaw knows how to use his size and arms to complement his strength and power at the point of attack. He posted 6 sacks in 12 games for the Gamecocks last season and was impressive in the Senior Bowl (on and off the field) to further increase his stock.

15. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama (5-11, 188 lbs.)

With his incredible speed on the field, Ruggs is a field player who can also use his running skills on routes to win on shorter routes. It is a deep and dangerous threat that is positioned to end units in the red zone.

D & # 39; Andre Swift https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/79/eb/dandre-swift-081818-getty-ftrjpg_o6sla5b0w5iq1ozx9kaoysbt1.jpg?t=852636749,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



16. DeAndre Swift, RB, Georgia (5-8, 212 lbs.)

Swift (5-9,229 lbs) is capable of traversing the tough yards inside and breaking free for great plays on the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs catcher and can excel in the screen game.

17. K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / LB, LSU (6-3, 254 pounds)

Chaisson is an active search advocate who can line up in a variety of places to wreak havoc on multiple fronts. It is difficult to stop when you have an open field and are able to build a steam head in the pass race.

18. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU (6-0, 229 pounds)

Queen has great reach when working downhill against the run or moving across the field in coverage. It's relatively small, but it's the type of linebacker that can make a big impact in any lineup.

MORE: The worst regret in each team's NFL Draft

19. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama (6-0, 201 pounds)

McKinney is a complete security that can get physical support in the race and also go back and manage intermediate coverage. There's nothing he can't do, and he's willing to do whatever a defense asks of him, seamlessly switching from extra linebacker to short-area subpackage.

20. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa (6-5, 275 pounds)

Epenesa is a powerful, explosive and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to get to the QB, and he also stands firm against the run. It has the length, speed, and intimidation factor to wear down opponents.

21. Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma (6-2, 241 lbs)

Murray is another linebacker in this class who can fly across the field with elite speed. He is an active and stale game maker who can be just as effective backing up as going down against the run or hitting.

Justin Herbert https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d1/23/justin-herbert-083119-getty-ftrjpg_po34ydy8gaqe1ivhdmeivkr9m.jpg?t=-370115756,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



22. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon (6-6, 236 lbs.)

Herbert is efficient and mentally tough with an underrated athleticism, which manifested itself in the final stretch of his last season with the Ducks. He needs a little help making decisions, but in the Senior Bowl, he showed how receptive he is to training.

23. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU (6-1, 202 lbs.)

Jefferson emerged in the LSU aerial game as a fast and efficient route runner with good hands whose speed is still underrated. He had 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games last season.

24. Zach Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin (6-2, 238 lbs.)

Baun is an intelligent and motivated player who has great technique against the race. He has also begun to attract more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that feed him.

25. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson (6-4, 216 lbs)

Higgins works the perimeter as a versatile and dangerous game creator who can be a force in the red zone. He posted 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. His size and skill set are reminiscent of former Clemson catcher and current Chargers catcher Mike Williams.

Kristian Fulton https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2a/ed/kristian-fulton-110719-getty-ftrjpg_1uqchcu99uunb1nnquyyqwovf9.jpg?t=1194449518,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



26. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (6-0, 197 pounds)

Fulton has the size, speed, intelligence, and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt confident enough to retire from the Senior Bowl. Other defensive backs for the Tigers had more flare, but he can offer a stable substance to the NFL team without getting burned.

27. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (6-1, 205 pounds)

Diggs offers a good combination of strength and speed on the field to go with his great body. He quickly rose the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

28. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson (6-1, 195 lbs.)

Terrell is a versatile cover man for his size who can work both outside and inside and in man and zone schemes. You need to learn how to win battles with better technique and manual work.

MORE: The Biggest Busts in NFL Draft History

29. Josh Jones, OT, Houston (6-5, 319 pounds)

Jones has excellent athletics for his size and plays tough and unforgiving. It's a bit crude though, as both his manual work and footwork could use refinement to maximize his natural abilities.

30. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (5-11, 206 pounds)

Reagor is a productive pitcher who also provides some good running skills after catching with speed and endurance for his size.

31. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Airzona State (6-0, 205 pounds)

Aiyuk conforms to the profile of a shocking slot receiver with speed to make big plays after capture and enough speed to get vertical in the middle too. You need to be tougher and stronger on your routes to expand outward, which can come in time.

32. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State (6-5, 266 pounds)

Gross-Matos is a well-built, explosive, and versatile defender made to be disruptive in a hybrid scheme. He is a cutting edge conspirator who does not get enough credit for what he can do against the race.

Laviska Shenault Jr. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d1/bb/laviska-shenault-jr-062619-getty-ftr_rap7e1n5r36i1e6njnrjeuot4.jpg?t=-1804087509,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



33. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado (6-1, 227 lbs.)

Shenault is a safe field stretcher that has a nice big play style after capture. He had 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Buffaloes in his final college season and stood out despite the general difficulties of his team.

34. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (5-10, 191 lbs.)

Gladney has risen due to her versatility from the inside out. He is lanky and aggressive making plays on the ball with a knack for being honed on catchers' routes.

35. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU (6-3, 290 pounds)

Blacklock has climbed a draw as teams have realized that he can turn his power into energy as he tries to disrupt plays on the field.

36. Cesar Ruiz, G, Michigan (6-3, 307 pounds)

Ruiz has a rare combination of power and athleticism, which has helped him lift shooting boards because he can produce in any type of blocking scheme. You need a little work on pass protection, but you can immediately contribute as a top career blocker.

37. Jaylen Johnson, CB, Utah (6-0, 193 pounds)

Johnson is an aggressive and physical man with the speed to keep up with receivers on the perimeter. If you can use your frame better for that purpose, it has true shutdown potential.

J.K. Dobbins https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/32/c5/jk-dobbins-081818-getty-ftrjpg_u6cpguezrsz1tg9uiywf7v94.jpg?t=-1693660200,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



38. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (5-9, 209 lbs.)

Dobbins is ideal for an NFL zone scheme with its speed, agility, and ability to read blockers. It is an expert receiver with explosive explosion once it sees a hole, hits it and enters the open field. You will have to hold on better as a blocker to be a three-loss runner.

39. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (5-10, 226 lbs)

Taylor has great vision and exploded as a runner. He also doesn't get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was exhibited the most during his last college season. In three years for the Badgers, he logged 6,581 scrimmage yards and 55 TD total.

40. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State (5-9, 178 lbs.)

Hamler is a smart and smooth road racer with reliable hands and endurance in tight spaces, making him an ideal NFL slot receiver.

41. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama (6-5, 262 pounds)

Lewis has had some injury issues and needs to hone some of his passing skills, but he has the potential to reach the quarterback consistently with natural speed and explosiveness.

42. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (5-10, 203 pounds)

As expected, the son of the former Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback plays smart and tough. He excels at diagnosing plays, knowing when to be aggressive against the run and how to use his frame in short area coverage.

Denzel Mims https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/10/12/denzel-mims-1100719-getty-ftr_g0e7xlrvsljc19jyh4wp43bt1.jpg?t=-1484821051,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



43. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (6-3, 207 pounds)

Mims is a great physical target who also knows how to use his frame to his advantage. It is best suited to be a vertical and red zone threat outside.

44. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU (5-7, 207 pounds)

Edwards-Helaire is a dynamic and versatile receiver off the field and in the groove, making him an important asset to an NFL passing game. He is also extremely fast when he gets the ball out into the open.

45. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC (6-4, 223 pounds)

Pittman is an interesting prospect for his size because he is more of a tough technician and a road racer than a great body working to stretch the field. That gives it high-end possession qualities.

46. ​​Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn (6-3, 303 pounds)

Davidson has climbed tables because more teams have realized that it can be a terror to rush the passerby both from the inside line and from the edge. It has a good combination of strength, power and speed to accompany sudden finishing movements.

MORE: The Greatest Robberies in NFL Draft History

47. Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri (6-4, 302 pounds)

Elliott plays power against the run, but has also shown some natural running abilities with inside passes. It's a bit crude in the last area, but it can be a rushed force with more technical work.

48. Grant Delpit, S, LSU (6-2, 213 lbs.)

Delpit flies around the field, stops the run as an extra linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size for the job.

49. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame (6-4, 238 lbs.)

Claypool matches his size with great speed and explosion in the field. He's not the most technically sound road racer, but he often wins with physical dominance, and his elite blocking skills make him an intriguing hybrid of tight end.

Jordan Love https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d4/be/jordan-love-051919-getty-ftrjpg_6z9166b91ln11h6tz5q7yi319.jpg?t=2048719490,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



50. Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah (6-4, 224 pounds)

Love combines his size with physical abilities, including a great arm, and his athleticism bodes well if his precision, decision-making, and footwork can be cleaner with good NFL training.

51. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama (6-6, 311 pounds)

Davis is a massive and versatile player made for a 3-4 scheme. He can line up at either end or attack to eat space against the run.

52. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State (6-6, 311 pounds)

Cleveland has received more attention lately for its speed and agility. He is fluent with his hands and legs in step protection. His abilities are quite crude, but his advantage makes him quickly climb the tables.

53. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (6-6, 262 pounds)

Kmet is still developing as a career blocker, but his size, speed, speed, and hands make him a top receiver for the position. You can create mismatches either by working off-line or from the slot.

54. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia (6-6, 350 pounds)

Although Wilson is not the most agile pass guard, which will likely prevent him from playing on the left side, the teams are comfortable with him as a pure power blocker working on the right side.

Curtis Weaver https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2f/d9/curtis-weaver-081818-getty-ftrjpg_24tbmc78olzw1iz9vh6x0xwp1.jpg?t=65332259,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



55. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State (6-2, 265 pounds)

Weaver is a high-energy pass racer with some untapped edge as he jumps. He was an absolute beast on blue grass with 13.5 sacks in 14 games during his final college season.

56. Zack Moss, RB, Utah (5-9, 223 pounds)

Moss is shaping up to be a suitable compact NFL stem to get tough yards between tackles and more yards after initial contact. He is underestimated with his speed when out in the field and his reception skills.

57. Austin Jackson, OT, USC (6-5, 322 pounds)

Jackson has entered the fray as a great second-round brave, an athletic beast with a strong finish in his final college season. He's an impressive athlete for his size, but he needs a bit of refinement in his technique to match his fast feet.

58. Cam Akers, RB, State of Florida (5-10, 217 lbs.)

Akers is a patient runner who follows his blocks well and shoots through holes. It has a good combination of power and explosiveness. He is ready to get in shape, but he also shows a second gear in the open field. Akers is also a capable receiver, giving him a potential for features in a zone scheme that can take advantage of his downsizing ability.

MORE: Each Team's Worst NFL Draft Pick

59. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State (6-3, 247 pounds)

Harrison's best qualities lie in how he flies upfield against the race and finishes as well as a physical tackler. His ability to grow and develop as a more viable hedge man has caused his recent rise.

60. Tyler Biadasz, G / C, Wisconsin (6-4, 314 pounds)

Biadasz comes directly from the Badgers' tradition of interior blocking (Travis Frederick, Kevin Zeitler). His strength is turning his frame into pure power for the downhill game.

61. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma (6-2, 304 pounds)

Gallimore received more attention last season for the powerful hit he showed on the Sooners' inside line, flourishing in his senior year with four sacks. He backed him up with a strong Senior Bowl week, and his relentless practice can translate into the NFL.

62. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame (6-4, 252 pounds)

Okwara is a flexible and explosive passer with a big final bang for the quarterback. He is best suited to play 3-4 as an outside linebacker because he can be more adept at open field than on the line.

Jacob Eason https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b3/cf/jacob-eason-081818-getty-ftrjpg_qpwg0huazbu3194obsin1rddu.jpg?t=-284665252,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



63. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (6-6, 231 lbs.)

Eason has a strong arm made to deliver impressive deep balls, making him ideal for a vertical passing game that plays out of the running game with action shots. You need to be more consistent and efficient to have an initial job in the NFL.

64. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia (6-2, 202 pounds)

Hall is on his way to being completely healthy after finishing the season-ending left ankle surgery. It's a promising, good-sized corner made to be solid on the perimeter for several seasons.

65. Lloyd Cushenberry, G / C, LSU (6-3, 312 lbs.)

Cushenberry is a powerful career blocker that uses your hands and upper body well. It's consistent in pushing defenders out of the way and projecting a solid starter like the NFL.

66. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne (6-1, 217 lbs.)

Dugger dominated his competition at a small school with the kind of size, speed, strength, and explosiveness that would have made him stand out at any level. It can be the complete package, able to start at any point of safety because it makes it difficult against the run and has the hands and instincts to flourish as a cover player.

MORE: Ranking of all First Round QBs since 2000

67. Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse (6-3, 264 pounds)

Robinson has natural rushing skills and copes a lot with strength and top-level athletics. You need to refine the mental parts of your game and expand your repertoire of moves to take advantage of your great NFL production potential.

68. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn (5-10, 198 pounds)

Igbinoghene stands out as a man of physical coverage for his size. It closes well on receivers at the end of its routes, which translates to a good final bang against the run, too.

69. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah (6-3, 257 lbs.)

Anae is a relentless pass runner who never misses a chance to hit the quarterback. His limitations in technique and agility make him a good fit as a final 4-3.

Jalen hurts https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e8/26/jalen-hurts-022720-getty-ftrjpg_19umt9o916f2v1or3id17ofqnb.jpg?t=-1988854984,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



70. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (6-1, 222 pounds)

Hurts' toughness and leadership intangibles are off the charts, and as he finished his career on Lincoln Riley's offense, he improved as a running back and passer on the field. Its winning qualities are hard to ignore, even with its need to improve its mechanics and overall fundamentals.

71. Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A,amp;M (6-3, 293 pounds)

Madubuike will not be mistaken for the giants in the post, but he has a great combination of power and speed. He uses his lower body to gain influence against the race.

72. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington (6-2, 248 lbs.)

Bryant is a dynamic athlete who can lower the seam and cause coverage problems due to his good hands, toughness and speed at the end of the routes. It won't provide much early in his NFL career when it comes to online blocking, an area that is still a work in progress.

73. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida (6-3, 264 pounds)

Zuniga is a pure and explosive pass runner who shines due to his athleticism. He will have to be more consistent and productive in the NFL, probably as a 4-3 finish.

74. Cameron Dantzler, CB, State of Mississippi (6-2, 188 pounds)

Dantzler is a good size and uses his hands and hips to be damaging to catchers on the field. He is at his best operating in the area.

Bryan Edwards https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8e/ff/bryan-edwards-062619-getty-ftr_11svgtuyko7tg1d9mn018s8nhz.jpg?t=-1804426397,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



75. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina (6-3, 212 pounds)

Edwards projects himself as a receiver of physical possession that can dominate the area from short to intermediate. It is much better working inside than trying to win on longer routes outside.

76. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (6-5, 308 pounds)

Wanogho is a raw prospect who needs to work on his technique and footwork to maximize his natural and fluid athletics. With a little more development and hard work, he has a high ceiling due to his rare physical abilities.

77. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois (6-3, 221 lbs)

Chinn has been on the rise because it's become apparent that his size, speed, and athleticism translate into elite cover skills for the job, giving him free safety start potential and immediate subpackage appeal.

78. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue (6-4, 245 pounds)

Hopkins conforms to the profile of a "moving,quot; tight end in the NFL. He is an elite athlete who can open up running on all kinds of routes and does not match when working in the middle of the field. Whoever wears it, however, must accept that it could never be a major asset as a blocker.

Tyler Johnson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7e/ab/tyler-johnson-062619-getty-ftr_1t9p6esgh8itt16reoav2e1iuf.jpg?t=-1803947957,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



79. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota (6-1, 206 lbs.)

Johnson is a physical receiver who positions his body to impose his will at the end of the routes. He fights hard for the ball and is seen as part of tough possession and a red zone target.

80. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State (6-0, 195 lbs.)

What Arnette doesn't have in straight line speed to stay with receivers on vertical routes, she makes up for with speed and endurance in short areas.

81. Solomon Kindley, Georgia, Georgia (6-3, 337 pounds)

Kindley worked with Thomas to destroy the defensive linemen and pave the way for the Georgia game. He has the skills to become a nimble pass blocker in the NFL.

82. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU (6-6, 315 pounds)

Niang is a smart and athletic tackle whose size makes him a good asset to the running game working on the right side.

83. Robert Hunt, G / C, Louisiana-Lafayette (6-5,332 pounds)

Hunt is a powerful running blocker with good athleticism to succeed while playing as a guard or right tackle.

Jake Fromm https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5d/25/jake-fromm-101119-getty-ftrjpg_yg8oa315m8ap14wgo4lxvcqdm.jpg?t=776920886,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



84. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (6-2, £ 219)

From's best attributes, intelligence, leadership qualities, and decision-making skills come from his experience. Where it falls short is his lack of an elite arm or other outstanding physical attributes.

85. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton (6-5, 255 pounds)

Trautman is a skilled receiver with his hands and route, and given his size, he has the potential to become a strong NFL blocker.

86. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State (6-3, 215 pounds)

Muti has had some injury problems and needs to improve his technique with his hands and feet. On the surface, though, he has the frame, upper body strength, and power to crush NFL enemies like an inside career blocker.

MORE: The Most Painful Slides in the NFL Draft of the Last 20 Years

87. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State (6-0, 196 lbs)

Hill is a good route racer with reliable hands, a technically solid receiver best suited to play from the slot when a scheme can give him some room inside.

88. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn (6-5, 306 lbs.)

Driscoll is being appreciated more for his intelligence, athleticism, and technical skills to the point where more teams are doing well with him, needing to increase his weight and strengthen himself to become a constant outside force.

89. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee (6-3, 215 pounds)

Jennings file under the "big slot,quot; possession type. He won't be a game-breaking player in the NFL, but he could become a trusted third-party on target for a long time.

90. Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut (6-7,318 lbs.)

Peart has attracted more teams with his size and fluid athleticism. If he can strengthen himself to increase the power aspects of his game, he has the potential to start at any point of tackle.

91. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame (5-11, 193 pounds)

Pride showed off his athleticism and speed in the Combine to enter Day 3 consideration. He needs to be more refined and aggressive with his coverage skills to take full advantage of those agility traits.

92. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida (6-3, 263 pounds)

Green es un defensor inteligente que sabe cómo usar su atletismo para perseguir al mariscal de campo y trabajar rápidamente en el campo contra la carrera. Sus cualidades bien redondeadas le dan atractivo como un fuerte 4-3 rotativo en el peor de los casos.

93. John Simpson, G. Clemson (6-4, 321 libras)

Simpson se destaca por su estructura fuerte y robusta, lo que lo convierte en un activo natural como bloqueador de poder. Su movilidad y técnica subestimadas sugieren que puede ser efectivo dentro de un esquema de bloqueo de zona.

94. John Hightower, WR, Boise State (6-1, 189 libras)

Hightower es un prospecto clásico de velocidad de tamaño con habilidades de estiramiento de campo puro. Necesita ser más pulido con sus manos, rutas y dureza para que esas grandes jugadas lleguen constantemente a la NFL.

95. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee (6-4, 267 libras)

Taylor es una perspectiva única porque es un corredor de poder puro. Ha mostrado destellos de explosión explosiva, y algunas mejoras con sus movimientos, movilidad e instintos pueden convertirlo en un contribuyente completo.

GRANDES PROYECTOS DE LA NFL:

Ronda 4 | Ronda 5 | Ronda 6 | Ronda 7

96. Jonah Jackson, G, Estado de Ohio (6-3, 306 libras)

Jackson es un prospecto único porque es un bloqueador interior puro que protege el paso. Tiene el marco y la fuerza para desarrollarse en el juego de carrera.

97. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John,amp;#39;s (6-6, 309 libras)

Bartch, quien se destacó en Combine, tiene inteligencia natural y atletismo. Ha demostrado más poder y una técnica refinada para aumentar su stock a través de todo el proceso de evaluación preliminar.

98. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida (6-1, 200 libras)

Jefferson es un receptor versátil con excelentes manos que puede alinearse en cualquier lugar y jugar con su destreza y su ruta. Él es el hijo del ex jugador de la NFL Shawn Jefferson, quien entrena el puesto para los Jets.

99. Trey Adams, OT, Washington (6-8, 318 libras)

Adams en un momento tenía potencial de primera ronda con un atletismo de alto nivel, pero las lesiones han frenado ese rasgo y lo han limitado a un volador alto debido al tamaño y las habilidades inteligentes de bloqueo que aún posee.

100. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA (5-10, 195 libras)

Los mejores rasgos de Holmes son su dureza y rapidez para su tamaño. Aunque carece de la velocidad máxima y las habilidades de cobertura para jugar afuera, puede tener una carrera larga y sólida como esquina de níquel contra receptores de tragamonedas en rutas cortas a intermedias.

NFL Draft prospect rankings por posición

Tua Tagovailoa https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1c/62/tua-tagovailoa-110719-getty-ftrjpg_13hbd1dmz4dzp1dfg6yw7fxqxc.jpg?t=1194375326,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, LSU

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Jordan Love, estado de Utah

Jalen duele, Oklahoma

Jacob Eason, Washington

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Anthony Gordon, estado de Washington

Brian Lewerke, estado de Michigan

Bryce Perkins, Virginia

Steven Montez, Colorado

Nate Staney, Iowa

Cole McDonald, Hawai

Jake Luton, estado de Oregon

Jonathan Taylor https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2c/b5/jonathan-taylor-052119-getty-ftr_16xiqpinafbpz1jy258tmp70ch.jpg?t=-597789294,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Corredores

De’Andre Swift, Georgia

J.K. Dobbins, estado de Ohio

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Zack Moss, Utah

Cam Akers, Florida

Anthony McFarland, Maryland

A.J. Dillon, Boston College

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

Joshua Kelley, UCLA

La’mical Perine, Florida

Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

Rico Dowdle, South Carolina

James Robinson, Illinois State

Javon Leake, Maryland

J.J. Taylor, Arizona

Jamycal Hasty, Baylor

Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis

Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette

Salvon Ahmed, Washington

Michael Warren, Cincinnati

Deejay Dallas, Miami

Levante Bellamy, Western Michigan

Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss

Benny LeMay, Charlotte

Tee Higgins https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5d/27/tee-higgins-081818-getty-ftrjpg_1efy204c37njt1173m1yrc86ip.jpg?t=1126840671,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Wide receivers

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Tee Higgins, Clemson

Justin Jefferson, LSU

Jalen Reagor, TCU

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Denzel Mims, Baylor

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

K.J. Hamler, Penn State

Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

Michael Pittman Jr., USC

K.J. Hill, Ohio State

Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

John Hightower, Boise State

Van Jefferson, Florida

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

Devin Duvernay, Texas

Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State

Gabriel Davis, UCF

Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

Collin Johnson, Texas

James Proche, SMU

Antonio Gibson, Memphis

Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

Lynn Bowden Jr. Kentucky

Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

Quez Watkins, Southern Miss

Aaron Fuller, Washington

Quartney Davis, Texas A,amp;M

Binjimen Victor, Ohio State​

Thadddeus Moss https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8c/c7/thaddeus-moss-081818-getty-ftrjpg_ueogak1g8skm1a8prmkjy3e2o.jpg?t=1323754223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Tight ends

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Hunter Bryant, Washington

Adam Trautman, Dayton

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Harrison Bryant, FAU

Colby Parkinson, Stanford

Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

Thaddeus Moss, LSU

Devin Asiasi, UCLA

Cheyenne O’Grady, Arkansas

Jacob Breeland, Oregon

Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

Sean McKeon, Michigan

Stephen Sullivan, LSU

Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State

Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida

Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati

Charlie Woerner, Georgia

Mekhi Becton https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f6/e2/mekhi-becton-022820-getty-ftrjpg_1nouo49ytsa0g1bh7edpozf2pf.jpg?t=-1918794920,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Offensive tackles

Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Josh Jones, Houston

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

Austin Jackson, USC

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

Lucas Niang, TCU

Jack Driscoll, Auburn

Matt Peart, UConn

Ben Bartch, St. John’s

Trey Adams, Washington

Alex Taylor, South Carolina State

Saahdiq Charles, LSU

Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

Charlie Heck, North Carolina

Yasir Durant, Missouri

Scott Frantz, Kansas State

Jon Runyan, Michigan

Tyler Biadasz https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/61/12/tyler-biadasz-070191-getty-ftrjpg_dqlzuofps20o1div9ewuajiqi.jpg?t=-1624271381,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Guards/centers

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Solomon Kindley, Georgia

Netane Muti, Fresno State

Robert Hunt, Louisiana

John Simpson, Clemson

Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

Nick Harris, Washington

Shane Lemieux, Oregon

Matt Hennessy, Temple

Damien Lewis, LSU

Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Tyre Phillips, Ole Mississippi State

Derrick Brown https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/de/38/derrick-brown-051519-getty-ftrjpg_r29yfrqk51a71lo9p5fai7m04.jpg?t=-1623033573,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Defensive tackles

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Ross Blacklock, TCU

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Neville Gaillimore, Oklahoma

Jordan Elliott, Missouri

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Justin Madubuike, Texas A,amp;M

Leki Fotu, Utah

Davon Hamilton, Ohio State

Rashard Lawrence, LSU

McTevin Agim, Arkansas

Larrell Murchinson, N.C. State

James Lynch, Baylor

Khalil Davis, Nebraska

Raequan Williams, Michigan State

Robert Windsor, Penn State

Benito Davis, Ole Miss

Bravvion Roy, Baylor

Garrett Marino, UAB

Carlos Davis, Nebraska

Chase Young https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/31/be/chase-young-112319-getty-ftr_e9bjmnqyoykl180we4v4jkxvh.jpg?t=-1702991458,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Edge rushers

Chase Young, Ohio State

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

Zach Baun, Wisconsin

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

Alton Robinson, Syracuse

Bradlee Anae, Utah

Jabari Zuniga, Florida

Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

Khalid Khareem, Notre Dame

Josh Uche, Michigan

Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina

Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

Nick Coe, Auburn

D.j. Wonnum, South Carolina

Jonathan Garvin, Miami

Trevon Hill, Miami

Kendall Coleman, Syracuse

Carter Coughlin, Minnesota

Joe Gaziano, Northwestern

Isaiah Simmons https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2e/d5/isaiah-simmons-022920-getty-ftr_w1utzaeulrgq15z98vzkdu30y.jpg?t=-1810442920,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Linebackers

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Patrick Queen, LSU

Malik Harrison, Ohio State

Troy Dye, Oregon

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

Logan Wilson, Wyoming

Davion Taylor, Colorado

Cameron Brown, Penn State

Evan Weaver, California

David Woodward, Utah State

Joe Bachie Jr., Michigan State

Jacob Phillips, LSU

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

Mykal Walker, Fresno State

Markus Bailey, Purdue

Kamal Martin, Minnesota

Francis Bernard, Utah

Michael Divinity Jr., LSU

Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State

T.J. Brunson, South Carolina

Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

Daniel Bituli, Tennessee

Dale Harding, Illinois

Jordan Mack, Virginia

Mohamed Barry, Nebraska

Trevon Diggs https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ed/a9/trevon-diggs-110719-getty-ftrjpg_1f6ybaebdct491xoceyd0jvslx.jpg?t=1194700310,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Cornerbacks

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

C.J. Henderson, Florida

Kristian Fulton, LSU

Trevon Diggs, Alabama

A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Jeff Gladney, TCU

Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Bryce Hall, Virginia

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Damon Arnette, Ohio State

Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame

Darnay Holmes, UCLA

Lamar Jackson, Nebraska

Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

Essang Bassey, Wake Forest

Josiah Scott, Michigan State

Lavert Hill, Michigan

Stanford Samuels, Florida State

Javaris Davis, Auburn

A.J. Green, Oklahoma State

Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh

Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

Harrison Hand, Temple

Javelin Guidry, Utah

Josiah Scott, Michigan State

Kamren Curl, Arkansas

Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

Trajan Bandy, Miami

Grant Delpit https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ce/74/grant-delpit-110719-getty-ftrjpg_pbyaiqk156nt1h0s96ixmjtpa.jpg?t=1194420438,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Safeties

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Grant Delpit, LSU

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Ashtyn Davis, California

Terrell Burgess, Utah

K’Von Wallace, Clemson

Julian Blackmon, Utah

J.R. Reed, Georgia

Brandon Jones, Texans

Josh Metellus, Michigan

Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland

Geno Stone, Iowa

Brian Cole II, Mississippi State

Alohi Gillman, Notre Dame

Daniel Thomas, Auburn

Tanner Muse, Clemson

Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame

Long snappers

Blake Ferguson, LSU

Steve Wirtel, Iowa State

Rex Sunahara, West Virginia

Kickers

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern

Dominik Eberle, Utah State

J.J. Molson, UCLA

Punters