NFL Draft big board: the 100 best prospects in the 2020 class

With the NFL Draft 2020 still slated for April 23-25, it's time to revisit our big board with the best prospects. The final edition of Sporting News also goes beyond the top 100 players overall with our full positional ranking.
Although professional days and team visits have closed, team evaluators have been watching more tapes and referencing the NFL Combine results, and various perspectives have increased or decreased.
This large board is a look at the most drawable players in all seven rounds, but also provides more clarity on who is most likely to be selected on days 1 and 2 through the third round.
NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:
49ers, Vikings take advantage of new teams
NFL Draft prospects 2020: Big board of top 100 players
-
Young combines elite athletics with tremendous instincts to reach the quarterback, which he demonstrated with 16.5 sacks in just 12 games during his last season in Columbus. It will be a disruptor that will change the game in any NFL scheme.
-
Simmons seemed to be all over the field at all times in college with great speed and range. Get to everywhere in a hurry, from rushing the passerby to moving sideways for ideal covering positions. He posted 104 tackles, 7 sacks, 16.5 loss tackles and 3 interceptions in 15 games during his last college season.
-
Okudah has the construction to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluid and fast enough with great coverage recovery skills to become a type of shutdown with his press strengths. That makes him an elite hawk when teams actually try to launch in his direction.
-
Brown is a fast disruptor who makes a lot of plays in the backfield. Seek to eliminate blockers with every hit with the relentless motor to take over the games.
-
Burrow has mental and physical toughness along with the classic bragging teams they want from a leader in the field, and it resulted in the ultimate success of the college championship. He has the arm to drop the ball anywhere and the athletics to extend the plays as well.
-
Tagovailoa is an accurate, mobile, deep-throw QB when healthy. His ability to shuffle to create launch lanes and extend plays puts him in the category of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson in having the mental makeup and build to overcome concerns about his height.
MORE: Why do NFL Draft scouting restrictions help Tua?
-
Becton (6-7, 369 pounds) has received more attention for his strong and powerful body, as he has shown that he can also be smooth in his movements. He's willing to work hard to become as good at passing protection as he is at overwhelming blockers by establishing the advantage against the race.
-
Wills is a strong, natural and powerful run blocker with the athletic edge to round out in a smooth pass guard. Over time, it can start on the left side, but it could also be dominant from the first moment on the right side.
-
Lamb also functions as an explosive field stretcher and a stable possession type outside, giving him the ideal profile of a full X receiver in the NFL. He needed just 58 catches to score 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.
-
Jeudy also conforms to the profile as No. 1 receiver; It is a classic intermediate to deep field stretcher and a smooth ride finisher in the red zone. You can build on the success of recent Alabama first-round scorers Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley with their route versatility.
-
Henderson plays bigger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. It just needs to be a little more physical to trust the receivers that rely on the body's position to open up.
-
Wirfs has the athletics to hold down the left side for a long time if need be, but like Wills, he can be dominant on the right side. Wirfs has advanced pass blocking skills to go along with power and physicality in the running game.
MORE: The Weirdest Moments in the NFL Draft
-
Thomas combines his large size with good hands and footwork. He was an anchor to the Bulldogs' career blocking, helping to open some holes for the best backs in the nation. He can also move well enough to win athletically.
-
Kinlaw knows how to use his size and arms to complement his strength and power at the point of attack. He posted 6 sacks in 12 games for the Gamecocks last season and was impressive in the Senior Bowl (on and off the field) to further increase his stock.
-
With his incredible speed on the field, Ruggs is a field player who can also use his running skills on routes to win on shorter routes. It is a deep and dangerous threat that is positioned to end units in the red zone.
-
Swift (5-9,229 lbs) is capable of traversing the tough yards inside and breaking free for great plays on the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs catcher and can excel in the screen game.
-
Chaisson is an active search advocate who can line up in a variety of places to wreak havoc on multiple fronts. It is difficult to stop when you have an open field and are able to build a steam head in the pass race.
-
Queen has great reach when working downhill against the run or moving across the field in coverage. It's relatively small, but it's the type of linebacker that can make a big impact in any lineup.
MORE: The worst regret in each team's NFL Draft
-
McKinney is a complete security that can get physical support in the race and also go back and manage intermediate coverage. There's nothing he can't do, and he's willing to do whatever a defense asks of him, seamlessly switching from extra linebacker to short-area subpackage.
-
Epenesa is a powerful, explosive and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to get to the QB, and he also stands firm against the run. It has the length, speed, and intimidation factor to wear down opponents.
-
Murray is another linebacker in this class who can fly across the field with elite speed. He is an active and stale game maker who can be just as effective backing up as going down against the run or hitting.
-
Herbert is efficient and mentally tough with an underrated athleticism, which manifested itself in the final stretch of his last season with the Ducks. He needs a little help making decisions, but in the Senior Bowl, he showed how receptive he is to training.
-
Jefferson emerged in the LSU aerial game as a fast and efficient route runner with good hands whose speed is still underrated. He had 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games last season.
-
Baun is an intelligent and motivated player who has great technique against the race. He has also begun to attract more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that feed him.
-
Higgins works the perimeter as a versatile and dangerous game creator who can be a force in the red zone. He posted 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. His size and skill set are reminiscent of former Clemson catcher and current Chargers catcher Mike Williams.
-
Fulton has the size, speed, intelligence, and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt confident enough to retire from the Senior Bowl. Other defensive running backs for the Tigers had more flare, but he can offer a stable substance to the NFL team without getting burned.
-
Diggs offers a good combination of strength and speed on the field to go with his great body. He quickly rose the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).
-
Terrell is a versatile cover man for his size who can work both outside and inside and in man and zone schemes. You need to learn how to win battles with better technique and manual work.
MORE: The Biggest Busts in NFL Draft History
-
Jones has excellent athletics for his size and plays tough and unforgiving. It's a bit crude though, as both his manual work and footwork could use refinement to maximize his natural abilities.
-
Reagor is a productive pitcher who also provides some good running skills after catching with speed and endurance for his size.
-
Aiyuk conforms to the profile of a shocking slot receiver with speed to make big plays after capture and enough speed to get vertical in the middle too. You need to be tougher and stronger on your routes to expand outward, which can come in time.
-
Gross-Matos is a well-built, explosive, and versatile defender made to be disruptive in a hybrid scheme. He is a cutting edge conspirator who does not get enough credit for what he can do against the race.
-
Shenault is a safe field stretcher that has a nice big play style after capture. He had 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Buffaloes in his final college season and stood out despite the general difficulties of his team.
-
Gladney has risen due to her versatility from the inside out. He is lanky and aggressive making plays on the ball with a knack for being honed on catchers' routes.
-
Blacklock has climbed a draw as teams have realized that he can turn his power into energy as he tries to disrupt plays on the field.
-
Ruiz has a rare combination of power and athleticism, which has helped him lift shooting boards because he can produce in any type of blocking scheme. You need a little work on pass protection, but you can immediately contribute as a top career blocker.
-
Johnson is an aggressive and physical man with the speed to keep up with receivers on the perimeter. If you can use your frame better for that purpose, it has true shutdown potential.
-
Dobbins is ideal for an NFL zone scheme with its speed, agility, and ability to read blockers. It is an expert receiver with explosive explosion once it sees a hole, hits it and enters the open field. You will have to hold on better as a blocker to be a three-loss runner.
-
Taylor has great vision and exploded as a runner. He also doesn't get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was exhibited the most during his last college season. In three years for the Badgers, he logged 6,581 scrimmage yards and 55 TD total.
-
Hamler is a smart and smooth road racer with reliable hands and endurance in tight spaces, making him an ideal NFL slot receiver.
-
Lewis has had some injury issues and needs to hone some of his passing skills, but he has the potential to reach the quarterback consistently with natural speed and explosiveness.
-
As expected, the son of the former Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback plays smart and tough. He excels at diagnosing plays, knowing when to be aggressive against the run and how to use his frame in short area coverage.
-
Mims is a great physical target who also knows how to use his frame to his advantage. It is best suited to be a vertical and red zone threat outside.
-
Edwards-Helaire is a dynamic and versatile receiver off the field and in the groove, making him an important asset to an NFL passing game. He is also extremely fast when he gets the ball out into the open.
-
Pittman is an interesting prospect for his size because he is more of a tough technician and a road racer than a great body working to stretch the field. That gives it high-end possession qualities.
-
Davidson has climbed tables because more teams have realized that it can be a terror to rush the passerby both from the inside line and from the edge. It has a good combination of strength, power and speed to accompany sudden finishing movements.
MORE: The Greatest Robberies in NFL Draft History
-
Elliott plays power against the run, but has also shown some natural running abilities with inside passes. It's a bit crude in the last area, but it can be a rushed force with more technical work.
-
Delpit flies around the field, stops the run as an extra linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size for the job.
-
Claypool matches his size with great speed and explosion in the field. He's not the most technically sound road racer, but he often wins with physical dominance, and his elite blocking skills make him an intriguing hybrid of tight end.
-
Love combines his size with physical abilities, including a great arm, and his athleticism bodes well if his precision, decision-making, and footwork can be cleaner with good NFL training.
-
Davis is a massive and versatile player made for a 3-4 scheme. He can line up at either end or attack to eat space against the run.
-
Cleveland has received more attention lately for its speed and agility. He is fluent with his hands and legs in step protection. His abilities are quite crude, but his advantage makes him quickly climb the tables.
-
Kmet is still developing as a career blocker, but his size, speed, speed, and hands make him a top receiver for the position. You can create mismatches either by working off-line or from the slot.
-
Although Wilson is not the most agile pass guard, which will likely prevent him from playing on the left side, the teams are comfortable with him as a pure power blocker working on the right side.
-
Weaver is a high-energy pass racer with some untapped edge as he jumps. He was an absolute beast on blue grass with 13.5 sacks in 14 games during his final college season.
-
Moss is shaping up to be a suitable compact NFL stem to get tough yards between tackles and more yards after initial contact. He is underestimated with his speed when out in the field and his reception skills.
-
Jackson has entered the fray as a great second-round brave, an athletic beast with a strong finish in his final college season. He's an impressive athlete for his size, but he needs a bit of refinement in his technique to match his fast feet.
-
Akers is a patient runner who follows his blocks well and shoots through holes. It has a good combination of power and explosiveness. He is ready to get in shape, but he also shows a second gear in the open field. Akers is also a capable receiver, giving him a potential for features in a zone scheme that can take advantage of his downsizing ability.
MORE: Each Team's Worst NFL Draft Pick
-
Harrison's best qualities lie in how he flies upfield against the race and finishes as well as a physical tackler. His ability to grow and develop as a more viable hedge man has caused his recent rise.
-
Biadasz comes directly from the Badgers' tradition of interior blocking (Travis Frederick, Kevin Zeitler). His strength is turning his frame into pure power for the downhill game.
-
Gallimore received more attention last season for the powerful hit he showed on the Sooners' inside line, flourishing in his senior year with four sacks. He backed him up with a strong Senior Bowl week, and his relentless practice can translate into the NFL.
-
Okwara is a flexible and explosive passer with a big final bang for the quarterback. He is best suited to play 3-4 as an outside linebacker because he can be more adept at open field than on the line.
-
Eason has a strong arm made to deliver impressive deep balls, making him ideal for a vertical passing game that plays out of the running game with action shots. You need to be more consistent and efficient to have an initial job in the NFL.
-
Hall is on his way to being completely healthy after finishing the season-ending left ankle surgery. It's a promising, good-sized corner made to be solid on the perimeter for several seasons.
-
Cushenberry is a powerful career blocker that uses your hands and upper body well. It's consistent in pushing defenders out of the way and projecting a solid starter like the NFL.
-
Dugger dominated his competition at a small school with the kind of size, speed, strength, and explosiveness that would have made him stand out at any level. It can be the complete package, able to start at any point of safety because it makes it difficult against the run and has the hands and instincts to flourish as a cover player.
MORE: Ranking of all First Round QBs since 2000
-
Robinson has natural rushing skills and copes a lot with strength and top-level athletics. You need to refine the mental parts of your game and expand your repertoire of moves to take advantage of your great NFL production potential.
-
Igbinoghene stands out as a man of physical coverage for his size. It closes well on receivers at the end of its routes, which translates to a good final bang against the run, too.
-
Anae is a relentless pass runner who never misses a chance to hit the quarterback. His limitations in technique and agility make him a good fit as a final 4-3.
-
Hurts' toughness and leadership intangibles are off the charts, and as he finished his career on Lincoln Riley's offense, he improved as a running back and passer on the field. Its winning qualities are hard to ignore, even with its need to improve its mechanics and overall fundamentals.
-
Madubuike will not be mistaken for the giants in the post, but he has a great combination of power and speed. He uses his lower body to gain influence against the race.
-
Bryant is a dynamic athlete who can lower the seam and cause coverage problems due to his good hands, toughness and speed at the end of the routes. It won't provide much early in his NFL career when it comes to online blocking, an area that is still a work in progress.
-
Zuniga is a pure and explosive pass runner who shines due to his athleticism. He will have to be more consistent and productive in the NFL, probably as a 4-3 finish.
-
Dantzler is a good size and uses his hands and hips to be damaging to catchers on the field. He is at his best operating in the area.
-
Edwards projects himself as a receiver of physical possession that can dominate the area from short to intermediate. It is much better working inside than trying to win on longer routes outside.
-
Wanogho is a raw prospect who needs to work on his technique and footwork to maximize his natural and fluid athletics. With a little more development and hard work, he has a high ceiling due to his rare physical abilities.
-
Chinn has been on the rise because it has become apparent that his size, speed, and athleticism translate into elite cover skills for the job, giving him free safety start potential and immediate subpackage appeal.
-
Hopkins conforms to the profile of a "moving,quot; tight end in the NFL. He is an elite athlete who can open up running on all kinds of routes and does not match when working in the middle of the field. Whoever wears it, however, must accept that it could never be a major asset as a blocker.
-
Johnson is a physical receiver who positions his body to impose his will at the end of the routes. He fights hard for the ball and is seen as part of tough possession and a red zone target.
-
What Arnette doesn't have in straight line speed to stay with receivers on vertical routes, she makes up for with speed and endurance in short areas.
-
Kindley worked with Thomas to destroy the defensive linemen and pave the way for the Georgia game. He has the skills to become a nimble pass blocker in the NFL.
-
Niang is a smart and athletic tackle whose size makes him a good asset to the running game working on the right side.
-
Hunt is a powerful running blocker with good athleticism to succeed while playing as a guard or right tackle.
-
From's best attributes, intelligence, leadership qualities, and decision-making skills come from his experience. Where it falls short is his lack of an elite arm or other outstanding physical attributes.
-
Trautman is a skilled receiver with his hands and route, and given his size, he has the potential to become a strong NFL blocker.
-
Muti has had some injury problems and needs to improve his technique with his hands and feet. On the surface, though, he has the frame, upper body strength, and power to crush NFL enemies like an inside career blocker.
MORE: The Most Painful Slides in the NFL Draft of the Last 20 Years
-
Hill is a good route racer with reliable hands, a technically solid receiver best suited to play from the slot when a scheme can give him some room inside.
-
Driscoll is being appreciated more for his intelligence, athleticism, and technical skills to the point where more teams are doing well with him, needing to increase his weight and strengthen himself to become a constant outside force.
-
Jennings file under the "big slot,quot; possession type. He won't be a game-breaking player in the NFL, but he could become a trusted third-party on target for a long time.
-
Peart has attracted more teams with his size and fluid athleticism. If he can strengthen himself to increase the power aspects of his game, he has the potential to start at any point of tackle.
-
Pride showed off his athleticism and speed in the Combine to enter Day 3 consideration. He needs to be more refined and aggressive with his coverage skills to take full advantage of those agility traits.
-
Green is a smart defender who knows how to use his athleticism to chase the quarterback and quickly work the field against the race. Its well-rounded qualities make it attractive as a strong 4-3 rotary at worst.
-
Simpson stands out for its strong and robust structure, making it a natural asset as a power blocker. Its underestimated mobility and technique suggest that it may be effective within a zone block scheme.
-
Hightower is a classic size speed flyer with pure field stretching skills. He needs to be more polished with his hands, routes and toughness so that those great plays constantly come to the NFL.
-
Taylor is a unique prospect because she is a runner of pure power. He has shown flashes of explosive blast, and some improvements with his movements, mobility, and instincts can make him a complete contributor.
BIG NFL PROJECTS:
Round 4 | Round 5 | Round 6 | Round 7
-
Jackson is a unique prospect because it is a pure interior blocker that protects the passage. It has the framework and strength to thrive in the running game.
-
Bartch, who excelled at Combine, has natural intelligence and athleticism. It has demonstrated more power and a refined technique to increase its stock through the entire preliminary evaluation process.
-
Jefferson is a versatile receiver with excellent hands who can line up anywhere and play with his prowess and his route. He is the son of former NFL player Shawn Jefferson, who coaches the position for the Jets.
-
Adams at one point had first-round potential with top-notch athletics, but injuries have slowed that trait and limited him to a tall flier due to the size and clever blocking abilities he still possesses.
-
Holmes' best traits are his toughness and speed for his size. Although he lacks top speed and coverage skills to play outside, he can have a long and solid career as a nickel corner against slot receivers on short to intermediate routes.
%MINIFYHTML1b26a280d0aec20680b4a2ee3924274217%