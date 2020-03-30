Newcastle places most non-playing staff on 'license by license' | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLd6068ddd4aa07095edd5a6b4c9c5def111% %MINIFYHTMLd6068ddd4aa07095edd5a6b4c9c5def112%







Newcastle has placed the majority of its non-playing staff on leave by leave.

The government scheme allows workers to claim 80 percent of their wages up to a maximum of £ 2,500 per month.

%MINIFYHTMLd6068ddd4aa07095edd5a6b4c9c5def113% %MINIFYHTMLd6068ddd4aa07095edd5a6b4c9c5def114%

%MINIFYHTMLd6068ddd4aa07095edd5a6b4c9c5def115% %MINIFYHTMLd6068ddd4aa07095edd5a6b4c9c5def116%

The staff was informed by email on Monday morning.

Owner Mike Ashley's move includes an offer for members of the club's Academy and Scouting department.

Newcastle is the first Premier League club to place licensed personnel, although Northeast rivals Sunderland, who play in Sky Bet League One, have already done so.

The club's first-team team is isolated at home for another two weeks.