New York Governor Asks for Help As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises | USA News

%MINIFYHTML77e1030516ee40e1eea5b0a8fa1aba0d11% %MINIFYHTML77e1030516ee40e1eea5b0a8fa1aba0d12%

The New York governor made an urgent plea for medical volunteers, and a Navy hospital ship arrived in port on Monday as coronavirus deaths in the city increased and hospitals doubled down on what authorities say could be an advance. than other communities in the United States could soon face.

"Please come help us in New York now. We need help," Governor Andrew Cuomo said when the death toll in New York state exceeded 1,200, and most of the victims died in New York City.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML77e1030516ee40e1eea5b0a8fa1aba0d13% %MINIFYHTML77e1030516ee40e1eea5b0a8fa1aba0d14%

"Whether Detroit, New Orleans, it will work across the country," added Cuomo.

%MINIFYHTML77e1030516ee40e1eea5b0a8fa1aba0d15% %MINIFYHTML77e1030516ee40e1eea5b0a8fa1aba0d16%

Elsewhere in the world, Italy and Spain saw a sharp increase of more than 800 each, even as the chief of emergencies at the World Health Organization said cases in the two countries are "potentially stabilizing." At the same time, he warned that this is not the time to stop taking difficult containment measures.

A hospital ship of the US Navy. USA With 1,000 beds, she arrived at the port of New York to help alleviate the crisis affecting the city. The USNS Comfort, also sent to New York City after September 11, will be used to treat patients who do not have coronavirus, while full hospitals treat those with COVID-19.

The USNS Comfort passes through lower Manhattan in New York Harbor during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City (Mike Segar / Reuters)

Nurses and other medical professionals who have also volunteered to help have begun to arrive.

"Anyone who says that this situation is unique to New York City is in denial. You see this virus moving across the state, you see this virus moving across the nation. There is no American who be immune to this virus, "Cuomo said.

Announcing the latest death toll, he said: "That is a lot of loss, a lot of pain, a lot of tears, a lot of pain that people across the state feel."

Criticizing the politicization of President Donald Trump's crisis, Cuomo told MSNBC on Monday: "People of science, government professionals have to stand up and look the President in the eye and say this is not an exercise politician. This is not press relations. " It is not optical. The tsunami is coming. "

Three-quarters of a million people worldwide have been infected and more than 35,000 have died, according to a continuing count maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States reported more than 140,000 infections and more than 2,500 deaths, with New York City as the worst critical point in the nation.

New access points to & # 39; take off & # 39;

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert for the US government. The US warned that smaller cities are about to see cases "take off,quot; as they have in New York City.

"What we have learned from the painful experience with this outbreak is that it goes almost straight ahead, then a little acceleration, acceleration, and then it goes up," he said on ABC's Good Morning America show.

New hot spots of the disease have begun to emerge in Florida, Michigan and Louisiana as state officials seek more help to fight the outbreak.

Fauci told CNN on Sunday that the pandemic could ultimately kill between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the United States if the mitigation is unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had doubled in the past four days, and the number of patients in the ICU tripled during that time.

He did not immediately give figures for those totals.

Last week, the United States Congress passed a $ 2.2 billion emergency relief bill, pledging billions to the states of the United States.

Workers drop a dock line when the USNS Comfort stopped in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan district of New York City (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

Trump said Sunday that he would expand the guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus until April 30, from his original Easter target on April 12.

Americans are now being asked to prepare for another 30 days of severe economic and social disruption as schools and businesses are closed and public life is disrupted. One in three Americans remains under orders from the state or local government to stay home to curb the spread of the virus.