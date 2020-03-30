New Times for Fort Worth ISD's "Meals To Go,quot; Program – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH: Starting Monday, March 30, all Fort Worth ISD "take-out,quot; locations will serve at the same time from noon to 1:30 p.m.

There are a total of 18 different locations across the District that offer a daily lunch and morning breakfast for any child between the ages of 1 and 18.

A map showing the locations of all feeding locations can be found on the District website.

The District started with eight locations and quickly expanded to ten and then to 18 locations to replace the meals children received each day at school.

The places and times are: