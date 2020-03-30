New Times for Fort Worth ISD's "Meals To Go,quot; Program – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH: Starting Monday, March 30, all Fort Worth ISD "take-out,quot; locations will serve at the same time from noon to 1:30 p.m.
There are a total of 18 different locations across the District that offer a daily lunch and morning breakfast for any child between the ages of 1 and 18.
A map showing the locations of all feeding locations can be found on the District website.
The District started with eight locations and quickly expanded to ten and then to 18 locations to replace the meals children received each day at school.
The places and times are:
- Morningside Elementary School – 2601 Evans St., Fort Worth
- Springdale Elementary School – 3207 Hollis St. Fort Worth
- Manuel Jara Elementary School – 2100 Lincoln Ave., Fort Worth
- Western Hills Elementary School – 2805 Laredo Dr., Fort Worth
- Hubbard Heights Elementary School – 1333 W. Spurgeon St., Fort Worth
- Paul L. Dunbar High School – 5700 Ramey Ave., Fort Worth
- Eastern Hills High School – 5701 Shelton St., Fort Worth
- Clifford Davis Elementary School – 4300 Campus Dr. Fort Worth
- Zavala Elementary School – 1419 College Ave, Fort Worth
- Como Montessori School – 4001 Littlepage, Fort Worth
- Higher Polytechnic School – 1300 Conner Ave., Fort Worth
- Dolores Huerta Elementary School – 3309 Long Ave, Fort Worth
- Southwest High School – 4100 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth
- Atwood McDonald Elementary School – 1850 Barron Lane, Fort Worth
- Harlean Beal Elementary School – 5615 Forest Hill Dr., Fort Worth
- Burton Hill Elementary School – 519 Burton Hill, Fort Worth
- Meacham Middle School – 3600 Weber, Fort Worth
- Luella Merrett Elementary School – 7325 Kermit, Fort Worth