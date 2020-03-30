New coronavirus vaccine to begin human testing in September – BGR

The first coronavirus vaccine could begin human testing in September this year.

Projections set the end of 2021 as the earliest we could realistically expect to see a vaccine, but Johnson & Johnson expects its coronavirus vaccine to be available in emergencies early next year.

This is an accelerated timeline for vaccine development, but the new coronavirus pandemic has put us in a position where we cannot afford to wait years for an antidote.

Since the new coronavirus outbreak in China turned into a global pandemic, people have been wondering when their lives will return to normal. Unfortunately, not a single medical expert or epidemiologist can give us a definitive answer to that question, but until a large majority of the population has been infected and develops immunity to the virus or receives a vaccine to prevent them from getting it for the first time. Instead, the interruption of our daily life will continue. But the vaccine could be much closer than we initially expected.

In an alarming study released to the public earlier this month, Imperial College's COVID-19 response team claimed that a vaccine could be at least 18 months away, but on Monday, Johnson & Johnson announced that it had chosen a leading vaccine candidate. hopes to begin human testing by September.

Johnson & Johnson, after partnering with the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA), has committed more than $ 1 billion of investment to co-finance research, development and testing of a coronavirus vaccine. As part of this commitment, Johnson & Johnson will increase its manufacturing capacity in the US. USA And other countries to allow the supply of more than a billion doses of the vaccine when it is ready.

Here's what Johnson & Johnson President and CEO Alex Gorsky said about the vaccine:

The world is facing an urgent public health crisis and we are committed to doing our part to make a COVID-19 vaccine available and affordable worldwide as quickly as possible. As the world's largest healthcare company, we feel a deep responsibility every day to improve the health of people around the world. Johnson & Johnson is well positioned through our combination of scientific expertise, operational scale, and financial strength to pool our resources in collaboration with others to accelerate the fight against this pandemic.

According to a press release, Johnson & Johnson began investigating vaccine candidates in January, as soon as the COVID-19 sequence was available. Various constructs were tested, but a primary candidate was eventually chosen, along with two backups. A Phase 1 clinical study of the new coronavirus vaccine should begin in September 2020, with safety and efficacy data available by the end of the year. If everything works accordingly, the vaccine could be available "for emergency use,quot; in early 2021. This is a significantly accelerated timeline for a vaccine.

Image source: Sebastiao Moreira / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock