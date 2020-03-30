New Baewatch? B. Simone shares a photo with her new man and here is why we think he is DaBaby

Could it be possible that dreams come true? If you know the influencer B. Simone, then you know that sis is more in love with DaBaby.

I mean, during Halloween last year, my sister had a fake wedding with the man.

Well, B. Simone could have manifested a full relationship because on Monday she shook Instagram by posting a photo of her hugging a mysterious man.

But it was quite clear that the man in B. Simone's photo was not a great mystery because he seemed to be none other than DaBaby himself.

We compared the tattoos of the guy's hand in B. Simone's photo with the DaBaby "Carpe Diem,quot; tattoos, and it seems to be a combination!

In other words, let's discover B. Simone received the prayer. It is unclear if this is promotional or. A trick, but it seems like something is happening, as the news even made DaBaby's baby mom kick off.

Roommates, would you be here for B. Simone and DaBaby to be an item? Let us know!