Netflix & # 39; Locke and Key & # 39; renewed for season 2 – Up News Info

Netflix adaptation of the comic series Locke and Key It has been renewed for a second season.

The news of the renewal comes after the series debut in February and the second season was confirmed through social media. The new season will see the stakes grow for the Locke brothers as they take on their role as the new Keepers of the Keys.

"We are delighted to continue the Locke and Key journey together with all of our amazing collaborators," said executive producers and co-producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill. "We are grateful to Netflix for all of their support, especially in this difficult time, and we look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter in our story. "

Quote from Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series on Netflix, added: "Based on the incredible graphic novel by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke and Key They captivated audiences around the world at every turn. We are very proud to have been a part of this show and look forward to seeing all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill and the entire creative team have in store for the second season. "

The coming of age supernatural drama follows the Locke brothers after their father is killed in mysterious circumstances. The three brothers and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magic keys that may be related to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens and will stop at nothing to steal them.

The first season of Locke and Key starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones and Griffin Gluck.

Cuse and Averill serve as executive producers alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Lindsey Springer and John Weber and Frank Syracuse for Take 5.