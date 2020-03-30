Netanyahu under quarantine as assistant tests positive for COVID-19 | News

%MINIFYHTMLa596ea65ca6c26f84d7d83f63f0a14ee11% %MINIFYHTMLa596ea65ca6c26f84d7d83f63f0a14ee12%

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close aides were placed in preventive quarantine after a staff member inside his office tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Monday.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said the quarantine decision was precautionary since the veteran prime minister had not been in close proximity to the sick employee recently.

"The preliminary assessment is that there is no need to quarantine the prime minister, as he did not come into close contact with the individual and did not personally meet with that person," the statement said.

"In the past two weeks, the two of them have never been in the same room at the same time," he added.

In addition, he noted that the "epidemiological investigation,quot; was ongoing and that Netanyahu and "his close staff would be locked up until (the tests) were completed."

A separate statement from the Knesset, Israel's parliament, identified the employee as Rivka Paluch, Netanyahu's parliamentary assistant, noting three dates she had been in the building.

Knesset members and employees have already been instructed to follow orders from the health ministry and quarantine if they were in their vicinity, he said.

The Knesset said it was offering footage from its surveillance cameras to the health ministry to see where and when Paluch had been in the building, for health professionals to determine what steps should be taken.

Netanyahu's office emphasized that he has had limited interpersonal contact in recent weeks, conducting "most of his meetings via video conference from his residence."

The news comes as Netanyahu, 70, is expected to agree to an emergency unit government with his electoral rival Benny Gantz to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The two fought three bitter but inconclusive elections in the past year, with neither winning enough support to form a viable coalition government.

Gantz, a centrist, was elected president of Israel's parliament last week and has vowed to back an emergency unity government with Netanyahu, citing the need to fight COVID-19.

More than 4,300 cases.

According to The Jerusalem Post, if Netanyahu tests positive, then he and all his staff would have to be quarantined, in addition to Gantz, who spent eight hours with him on Saturday night, negotiating the terms of the unity government.

Netanyahu had tested negative for coronavirus after he and his immediate circle underwent tests on March 15.

So far, Israeli health authorities have confirmed 16 deaths and more than 4,300 infections with the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, 80 of the patients are in critical condition and 139 have recovered.

As part of measures to curb the virus, all schools have been closed in the country. All meetings in public areas, open or closed with more than 10 people have also been prohibited.

All commercial companies except supermarkets, pharmacies, service stations and banks have also been closed since March 15. Tel Aviv also prohibited the entry of foreign citizens to the country, with the exception of those who have residence in Israel.