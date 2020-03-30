NeNe Leakes 'son annoys her because he does not distance himself despite the parents' health problems

%MINIFYHTML868b9579cb79776b46bfe07436b88e5411% %MINIFYHTML868b9579cb79776b46bfe07436b88e5412%

The son of the star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; She is risking her and Gregg from contracting Coronavirus because she used to have health problems with her lungs, while Gregg had been declared cancer-free a few months ago.

NeNe leaks And her family's self-quarantine is going well until her youngest son, Brent, begins to ask his parents to let him out briefly out of boredom. NeNe said yes, but with several caveats, and it seemed that they had all been ignored, annoying the television star.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Star detailed the story on her recent Instagram Live." First of all, I am upset with my youngest son. And I'm upset because he had been doing it right, he had been staying around since it all started, "NeNe said." And in the last two days, he said, "I really want to go out and take a ride." "

"Her father and I said, 'It's okay. Just walk, just drive your car and come back. Make social distance, don't talk to anyone, blablabla'," he continued. "Today he asked me if I could go out again and when I called, I heard all the boys in the background. So I know I was close to the boys."

Then the 51-year-old woman shared that she was angry because "after 8 o'clock, he now headed this way, his curve is 9. And he could make me or Gregg sick. That's all."

Criticizing young people, NeNe noted, "Many young people don't understand how serious this is. Especially for someone who has had some kind of health problem in the past. So I'm not here, I'm not just going to yell at Brent, I'm talking to all the young people who say some of the things that Brent has told me. He told me that 'you're reading too many things'. "

Later, she revealed that she asked Gregg to speak to him "or I'm going to tell him: 'Don't go back to the house. As if you had to go somewhere else.'

NeNe has a right to worry because he used to have lung health problems. Also, Gregg had just been declared cancer-free a few months ago.

NeNe is not the only one struggling with children who refuse to distance themselves. Before that, Luenell He shared on Instagram that he made the heartbreaking decision to kick his daughter Da & # 39; Nell from his house because he is not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously and therefore risks his parents.