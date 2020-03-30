NeNe Leakes has the most serious message for his fans who take the Covid-19 pandemic as a joke

NeNe Leakes is really upset that there are still people who take the coronavirus pandemic as a joke. People are dying and everyone should take this global crisis as seriously as possible because it is far from a joke.

Look at the post he shared on his social media account along with the message.

‘I am really getting mad that so many people are not taking this seriously because it has not directly affected them or anyone they know. People are hurting and losing loved ones. Many young people just aren't taking it seriously because you want to hang out! YOUR LIFE should mean more than just going out! You see that the date is still being pushed more and more by non-believers! We as of April 30 now. THIS IS REAL! "NeNe captioned his post.

Someone said: gente People still think it's a game in the Parks, Outside, doing normal things. THIS IS REAL!

One commenter wrote: ‘This is really sad. And to make matters worse, these people die alone 😢 because no one can come visit them or be by their side. It's getting a little traumatic. "

Someone else posted: ‘Hi Nene. I could not agree more. I'm a doctor in Nova Scotia and I see examples of people who don't take this seriously all the time. It is so important that people stay home! Thanks for all you are doing to spread the word! Dr. Tim in Canada xo ".

One commenter said, "Unfortunately, some will never take it seriously … I bet if they start issuing tickets for being out after a certain time, they will stay home."

One of NeNe's supporters said: "I lost my grandfather to this and he is in New York, my family and I are really having a hard time being in South Carolina and we cannot be there for his funeral next Saturday." So, yes, I understand how serious this is. "

Many NeNe fans agree with his message.



