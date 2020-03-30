Nearly 100 percent of NBA resumes without fans: reports | NBA News

If the NBA regular season resumes, it's almost "100 percent,quot; games will be played without fans present, according to reports.

ESPN Brian Windhorst reported that the NBA will likely mimic the plan being used in China for a possible end to the current hiatus, which started on March 12.

In China, the plan to resume professional basketball includes keeping players in a centralized, isolated location or in a shared hotel to limit the possibility of them coming into contact with any infected person.

Ideas put forward include playing all the games in a neutral location, such as Las Vegas, the Bahamas, or even a college campus in the Midwest where the outbreak, up to this point, has been mild, according to the report.

The idea would be to overhaul a resort casino or ballroom at events made for TV.

Lebron James in action for the Lakers



LeBron James spoke out against the idea that NBA games would be played on empty arenas or without fans again on Thursday.

"If LeBron James wants to play a championship this year, he will have to reset his expectations," Windhorst said. "That is what China is looking at: grouping teams into a bubble where they can protect themselves. LeBron is the voice of the rest of the league. He is speaking with emotion the way he sees it."

"The reality is that if the NBA does come back, at least in the short term, it will be in empty arenas or in empty aircraft hangars where they will simply leave a court. That is something that players will have to start thinking about."

