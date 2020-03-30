Nat Geo delays the release date of & # 39; Genius: Aretha & # 39; by Cynthia Erivo – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLcfdbbcf89af429984a72ddfdbeb6371a11% %MINIFYHTMLcfdbbcf89af429984a72ddfdbeb6371a12%

Next National Geographic publication Genius: Aretha It will no longer be released on May 25. The limited series about the legendary singer Aretha Franklin, starring Cynthia Erivo, will be released at a later date to be announced due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The following statement was sent to the National Geographic Up News Info.

Production of National Geographic's Genius: Aretha limited series (from Fox 21 Television Studios and Imagine Television Studios) is still on hold and it has become clear that the series will not be completed in time for our previously announced Memorial Day release date. We hope to resume work as soon as possible and safe, and at that time we will announce a new release date for later this year.

We are eager to let Aretha's voice sing, and in the Queen's own words, "Being the Queen is not just about singing, and being a diva is not just about singing. It has a lot to do with her service to the people. And their social contributions to their community and their civic contributions too. "

In that spirit, we wish all of our viewers the best in these difficult times, particularly those who work in our communities to keep us safe.

Earlier this month, Disney Television Studios announced that they would suspend production of the limited series for at least three weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The studio, comprised of 20th Century Fox, ABC Studios and producer Genius Fox 21, also postponed the start of production for all of its cycle pilots.

Genius: Aretha It joins a growing list of programs forced to change their release dates due to closings of mass production imposed by the coronavirus. The fourth installment of FX Fargo starring Chris Rock brought its scheduled release for April 19 to a date to be determined. The second season of the CW In the dark will be released on April 16, more than a month before its previously scheduled date of May 28, to fill the gap left by Legacies, which has aired all of its episodes that completed production before closing. The CW is also making progress on the DC network premiere Star Girl for one week, until Tuesday, May 19 at 8 PM. He will be successful The flash, which will have ended its abbreviated season for May 12.

Genius: Aretha It is the third installment of the Nat Geo anthology, following Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso. It is known as the first definitive and unique scripted limited series authorized on the life of the Queen of the Soul. Production began in December and the series also stars Courtney B. Vance, Malcolm Barrett, Patrice Covington, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Shaian Jordan, Marque Richardson, Pauletta Washington, Steven Norfleet, and Omar J. Dorsey. The series recently added T.I., Antonique Smith, and Tina Fears in recurring roles, while Ethan Henry signed as a guest star. Anthony Hemingway's executive produces and directs the pilot episode.