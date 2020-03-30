N.O.R.E. Respond to criticism of Lamar Odom's interview

Drink Champs co-host N.O.R.E. He has responded to criticism of his recent and controversial interview with Lamar Odom.

During the interview, N.O.R.E shot Odom one shot after another, and Odom slipped throughout the interview. Odom's battle with addiction is well documented.

"I kept mentioning the fact that he has a ring, but I didn't know that he had really lost his rings," said N.O.R.E. he said to page six. "So, in hindsight, I might have thought I was joking or teasing him. So, basically, he lost his rings, which he thought was public knowledge, but he didn't know. He thought he was doing it as a clown, so he was upset with that. And I made it known I wasn't aware. "

Many viewers felt that he was wrong about N.O.R.E. have Odom on the show drinking. Sometimes the interview was awkward to watch, and at one point, Odom even told him that it had hurt him.

Watch the full interview below.