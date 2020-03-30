My Cricketing Hero: Dominic Cork selects Sir Ian Botham | Cricket News





Dominic Cork has selected Sir Ian Botham as his cricket hero

Who did the Sky Sports Cricket experts idolize as they grew up? Every Monday, we will ask one of our experts about his cricket hero and this week Dominic Cork explains why he chose Sir Ian Botham …

I saw Sir Ian Botham before 1981 when I went on a school trip to see Shropshire versus Somerset in a one-day competition, where Beefy played alongside Viv Richards and Joel Garner.

Then I started for 10 years when he played those gorgeous Headingley innings and still understood what the sport was about, but when I saw it, I just wanted to be Ian Botham.

While on vacation with my family, I saw it on a small portable television, not the 60-inch ones we have today!

Beefy's confidence caught my eye. The way he got out, the way he entered an arena, the way he brought the fight to the opposition. He had so much belief in his own ability, so much confidence.

Botham was England's star of ashes in 1981

He never saw a serious situation, he just wanted to go and turn a game around, and he did it that time in Leeds, before Bob Willis brilliantly finished with the ball.

Beefy really inspired me to want to keep playing cricket and for England.

Throughout that 1981 series it was magnificent, but while it is good to choose certain games and performances, throughout his career he only produced.

What people sometimes forget about Botham is that he played fast, he was very smart. He also balanced the ball both ways and had the ability to get great wickets when playing, also on flat wickets.

When you see people taking five wicket sets in India now, they forget that Ian Botham did it all those years ago, bowling with enormous strength, enormous energy, enormous ability.

See the story of 'Botham's Ashes' which also featured a stellar turn from Bob Willis when England beat Australia in 1981

Every time I played against him, I wanted to get him out!

I remember a game I played for Derbyshire against Worcestershire when I was doing a 'hat-trick'. I got Tim Curtis and Graeme Hick and Ian came in. I wanted to show you what it was about.

Instead of bowling, I threw a gorilla. I remember him saying to me after the game: 'Don't worry about who the person is, just remember what you do well and point to the stumps.'

My debut in ODI, against Pakistan in 1992, turned out to be his last game. I didn't realize I was going to make my debut, I was only chosen because Chris Lewis had a toothache!

When I was in the locker room with him, he was amazing, a real character.

Cork says Botham played faster than people sometimes remember

I remember when we had a team meeting the day before the game and he got bored, feeling it had gone on too long, so he took the pen from Micky Stewart and said, 'I'll take it out, I'll take it out, I'll take it out. Phil DeFreitas will get a couple of wickets. Work done! & # 39; The next day, we won the game.

He also endorsed the second sliding position. I would always want to be in front of the wicketkeeper. It was an unorthodox mistake in that he had his hands on his knees quite a bit but his reactions were excellent.

He always wanted the ball to hit him; he was not afraid to drop it from time to time, although that rarely happened. He always wanted to be in the game.

I was similar in that regard. When people thought of me, I wanted them to remember that every time they threw the ball at me, whatever the temperature, whatever the surface, and also with the bat, I could make a difference. And if that meant getting under people's noses, then so be it.

That came from seeing someone like Beefy, who he thought was the best all along. Every time it was canceled, every time things were written about it, it seemed to have an answer.

Cork says much of his never-say-die attitude comes from seeing Botham.

I struggled after getting seven wickets in my Test debut against the West Indies, with the press building me up as the next Ian Botham. I went to play a game for Derbyshire at March Town Cricket Club in Cambridgeshire the next day and had to leave the field!

So, from the media attention Beefy received, the circus he had to deal with, take over the captaincy, and still being able to produce what he did in the field shows the mental strength he had.

Nor should we forget what he has done for charity off the field and how he cares for people. He is a really exuberant person, but also a very loving person.

I remember that he invited me to his house when I was having a bad time and I couldn't play. I didn't go because I didn't feel like the time was right for me, although perhaps in retrospect I should have.

In terms of other heroes, I would also have to say that my late father. He played a little semi-professional soccer and a little cricket and he was a real character in your face. He always told me to go out there and give it my all.

Kim Barnett (pictured) was also an inspiration to Cork

On the field, in addition to Beefy, there was Viv, and I also loved multifaceted people like Richard Hadlee and Imran Khan. I also wanted to be a true off-roader, rather than a bowler who hit a little bit, as he really was.

Nationally, I cannot go beyond my former Derbyshire captain, Kim Barnett.

He took good care of me when I passed a young YTS who traveled the train every day from Stoke and was paid £ 27.50 a week to enter professional cricket.

It kept me grounded and made me stronger physically and mentally, so I was the finished article when I hit first class cricket, had the longevity to play until I was 40, and played international cricket for England.

Kim and my coaches Phil Russell and Alan Hill gave me the platform to have a successful career. I have fond memories of them.

And, of course, looking at Ian Botham.