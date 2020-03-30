Mountain View City Council Approves Additional COVID-19 Relief and Suspends Evictions – Up News Info San Francisco

MOUNTAIN VIEW (Up News Info SF) – Ten days after approving a $ 500,000 rental relief package, the

The Mountain View City Council approved another $ 800,000 aid package on Friday night to help local small businesses, local homeless people and people with unstable living situations, in addition to suspending evictions until the end of May.

These relief efforts, known as TogetherMV, will be combined with a local donation portal that will launch early next week to help the companies and individuals mentioned above, as well as Local seniors and residents struggling with trash or water bills.

In addition, Mountain View teamed up with other cities in the region to pass an emergency ordinance to suspend evictions for nonpayment of rent due to hardship caused by COVID-19 for residential tenants, including mobile home tenants, for 120 days after the ordinance's May 31 expiration date.

The $ 800,000 package approved at a special video meeting on Friday night includes $ 400,000 to help small businesses with an additional $ 100,000 intended for loans to owners of small apartment complexes with nine or fewer units that prove COVID-related difficulties ; $ 50,000 for portable toilets, hand washing stations, mobile showers, and washers and dryers; $ 50,000 for a grocery gift card program for local homeless people, with unstable housing and needy seniors; $ 100,000 for the expansion of the Secure Parking Program pilot to operate 24/7 on the Shoreline, Terra Bella and Evelyn lots during this crisis; and $ 100,000 to design and implement a program to help with difficulties in paying utility bills for garbage and water due to the impacts of COVID-19.

“I am extremely proud of my fellow Council members and city staff for putting together such a robust and comprehensive aid package in just two short weeks to help our neighbors, seniors, small businesses, employers, homeless people, children and the most vulnerable in our community, "said Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga in a press release about the aid plan." Our goal was to quickly help as many people in Mountain View as possible who have been affected by this crisis. unprecedented, and I think we have done exactly that. "

More details of the Council Actions are available at MountainView.gov/COVID.