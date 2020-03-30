Moms allow 1 visitor during labor / delivery at Texas hospitals – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Two major North Texas hospitals are allowing expectant mothers to visit only one during labor and delivery, despite rumors online that due to concerns about the coronavirus, women will deliver "alone "

Both JPS Hospital in Fort Worth and Texas Health Resources, based in Arlington, are allowing mothers to receive support from one person, even though they no longer allow visits for other patients unless there is an end-of-life situation. .

At Texas Health Resources, two parents / guardians can visit NICU patients. And in JPS, they are allowed one visitor, once a day.

A JPS spokesperson confirms that it has some staff members currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, but did not say how many.

According to the CDC, the risk of death and serious illness from COVID-19 is higher for older adults and people with other health problems.

In most cases, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also milder cases of pneumonia, which sometimes require hospitalization.

Four more people in Texas with COVID-19 have died, as the number of people with the disease caused by the new coronavirus increased to nearly 2,900 statewide.

The state health department said Monday that deaths increased by four from Sunday, while the number of diagnosed cases increased by almost 400.

Up News Info 11 News was unable to find evidence that any North Texas hospital did not allow pregnant women to have a loved one, or to support someone other than medical professionals at their side during childbirth.

