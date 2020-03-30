Missing March Madness: How Kentucky served up a massive Elite Eight win over Duke in '98

%MINIFYHTML576effc35ed526846e5b6ec5865df1a511% %MINIFYHTML576effc35ed526846e5b6ec5865df1a512%

No matter how March Madness is covered, it's impossible not to miss too much. But sometimes you just play dumb and you do it to yourself.

In 1998, as a favor to my wife, I thought I could escape by recording the last of the four NCAA Tournament Elite Eight games and watching the delay. This is how I see a lot of basketball, since it allows me to see more basketball. But I can't figure out the score, or it's ruined for me.

And this time, I discovered the score from an unexpected source.

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Kentucky, Southern Region, 1998

Why I missed it: He then worked for the Cincinnati Enquirer, doing columns for Sporting News. I covered the North Carolina East Region victory over Connecticut on Saturday, flew back home and watched Stanford become the third team in the Final Four with a close victory over Rhode Island. Kentucky-Duke was huge, but I owed my wife a dinner after months away. I was fine with setting up the VCR to record the game and plan to watch it when we return. My mistake? We chose to dine at deSha’s, which has a location in Cincinnati, but also one in Lexington. I did not make the connection. When the Wildcats stormed from 17 points to win, the waitress approached the table and began to speak with great enthusiasm about what had happened. It totally ruined me.

What I was missing: A regional final with 11 future NBA players and 11 future NCAA champions (all nine from Kentucky, plus Shane Battier from 2001 Duke and Mike Chappell, who transferred to play for Michigan State in 2000). Also, one of the many great comebacks in tournament history.

Date: March 22, 1998

Site: Tropicana Field, Saint Petersburg

Rules at the moment: 35-second clock, 3-point line set at 19 feet, 9 inches; no "free zone,quot;

Coaches: Tubby Smith (Kentucky); Mike Krzyzewski (duke)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, voice of the tournament since 1991, and Billy Packer, analyst for Final Four for more than three decades.

There was so much talent on the court that neither team could find a way to stop the other, making it a fabulously entertaining game. However, during the first 30 minutes, Kentucky had much more trouble defending Duke.

There was an early point in the game when Packer glimpsed the future, citing how Duke had adopted some of the principles of the European game of driving and kicking. The Demons weren't alone in that, Charlie Spoonhour had done in Saint Louis in 1994-95 with Erwin Claggett, Scott Highmark and H Waldman, but it was rare in the college game back then. It became the primary offensive focus for the 2001 Duke Championship team, and eventually became one of the most important elements of the world game.

The Blue Devils made three extended runs in that time: first, to build a 31-20 lead at 9:15 in the first half on a trip by Jeff Sheppard from the UK and then a change from Roshown McLeod's baseline. away from a double team; then, a 49-39 halftime lead on a Chappell triple in the right corner, with a beautiful drive-and-kick by Chris Carrawell; and then with a 71-54 lead, when the Blue Devils took three consecutive offensive rebounds, one of which was a boost from Carrawell.

And then it all fell apart.

Kentucky took off in a 16-1 run that included a triple for wing Heshimu Evans, another for forward Scott Padgett, a fastbreak and a 1 for point guard Wayne Turner and then a four-point possession that developed when McLeod was caught. fighting through a screen with a high elbow. That was an intentional foul, and Sheppard made both free throws, followed by Turner dividing the center by a float. Duke's lead was down to 72-70, and all confidence had passed alongside Kentucky.

The Devils bounced back when Battier fouled and made two free throws and Trajan Langdon hit a pullup jumper for a 79-75 lead. There was an opportunity to extend that after Evans committed a rotation. But Langdon attempted a terrible shot that served as a warning of what would come from the Demons; Turner cut the lead in half with a 14-foot pullup in transition.

Then came another dubious shooting option, this one from McLeod. Like Langdon's bad path to the left, he dropped the ball with four UK defenders less than 2 feet from him.

Packer was appalled at Duke's selection of shots.

That was followed by what could have been the biggest play of the Kentucky championship season. Honestly, it was generated by a Turner shot that was almost as wild as any of Duke's: a drive to the right and a baseline pull-up that was very well protected. But when McLeod jumped to grab the rebound with both hands, seemingly uncontested, Evans struggled against a Battier block, popped out from under the goal, and hit him directly out of McLeod's hands, back toward the perimeter, into the arms he They expected high level. guard Cameron Mills. Until then, Mills had not attempted a single shot. He had not made a basket in the tournament.

I do not doubt it. He fired from beyond the top of the key, and that 3-point attempt flew straight through the goal. Kentucky was ahead at 80-79.

He was tied 1:16 for playing and Duke had the ball, but that opportunity was wasted on another unwarranted shot, this time by freshman William Avery. It wasn't the last mistake Avery would make. When Kentucky executed a highball screen, with Padgett setting up the team to free Turner, first-year center Elton Brand handled it perfectly, sliding to his right and holding the ball. Turner had nowhere to go. However, he had a place to pass, because Avery decided to chase the ball and leave Padgett open.

Tubby Smith's perfect game call left the ideal player open for that shot. Padgett sold out triple, and the return was complete.

Final Score: Kentucky 86, Duke 84