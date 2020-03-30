Missing March Madness 2020: Elite Eight NCAA Tournament Group Voting Results

%MINIFYHTML834a8288f0264bf279c1d04077a3a7a211% %MINIFYHTML834a8288f0264bf279c1d04077a3a7a212%

The current NCAA Tournament has been canceled, but Sporting News still offers the opportunity to choose surprises and practically see their favorite teams advance, round by round to the Final Four.

The results of the first weekend, thanks to their votes, produced a handful of double-digit seeds that won their first round games, but all of those Cinderella dreams died in the second round. We didn't have a single team superior to a 5 seed advance to Sweet 16 (I'm a bit disappointed with you for your lack of belief in March magic).

LOST MARNESS MADNESS: Playing the full schedule, scores for the 2020 NCAA Tournament

Sweet 16 was good for No. 1 seeds, the advanced four, and three of the No. 3 seeds went to Elite Eight. However, there are no spoilers in the introduction to how the Elite Eight games developed in the polls. Read on to find out what the Final Four looks like:

Midwest: No. 1 Kansas over No. 3 Michigan State

LACK OF MARCH MADNESS OPENING WEEKEND RECOVERY

Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4

Your vote: Kansas City wins, 61.8 percent to 38.2 percent

Thoughts: Michigan State, a 3-seed seeder, had gone through the tournament with voting results number 1. But that train stopped at the station in Lawrence, apparently. Kansas had 15 Final Four appearances before the 2019-20 college hoop season, and you voters simply marked your ticket at 16 (albeit fictional). If Sparty weren't able to get Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike in foul trouble, he had at least three fouls in 13 games this year, that would have been a big deal, because he rarely loses the paint. And Azubuike did a pretty good job of staying away from the whistles at the end of the season: He only had more than two fouls in one of his last four regular-season games.

This: No. 1 Dayton over No. 2 Florida State

Your vote: Dayton win, 61.1 to 38.9

Thoughts: Do you want to know why Dayton is so good? Yes, they do have Obi Toppin, and it's kind of surprising, but he's not the only skilled offensive player on the team. Look at the individual offensive rankings on the team: for quick stats info (created by Dean Oliver and used on numerous sites, including KenPom.com): “Anything above 110 is good, and 120 is great for a player. who is the workhorse on your team. "

Well, Dayton has six players with an average of at least 22 minutes per game, and three of them have offensive ratings above 120: Toppin (122.4), Jalen Crutcher (121.5) and Ibi Watson (120.5). Two more have more than 110: Trey Landers (119.7) and Ryan Mikesell (114.4). How to beat a team like Florida State, with an elite defensive squad? With an alignment like that, that's how.

MARCH LACK OF MADNESS SWEET 16 RECAP

Day 1 | Day 2

West: No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 3 Maryland

Your vote: Gonzaga win, 67.5 to 32.5

Thoughts: Remember what we just said about Dayton and the offensive rating? Take a look at the Zags: four regulars over 120, three others 114 or better. They are so damn deep and talented. There is never a possession you can take away defending that group. Maryland is good, but Gonzaga is better. I totally agree with the result here.

South: No. 3 Kentucky on No. 1 Baylor

Your vote: Kentucky win, 54.9 to 45.1

Thoughts: Unlike the Sweet 16 results that fill the Kentucky polls, the total votes for this game were very similar to the total votes for the other Elite Eight games. So it wasn't just Kentucky superfans who chose cats to advance here. Maybe it's a belief in Kentucky, or maybe it's just a caution over Baylor, a club that lost three of its last five games and needed extra time at home to beat a Texas Tech team in the bubble, not exactly a stretch. awesome ending. I figured Baylor would be the first # 1 seed voted, but I thought it would happen before Elite Eight.