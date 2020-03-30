Minnesota coronavirus: plumbers in high demand as families unload paper products other than toilet paper – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – State pollution control officials are warning consumers not to throw away any paper products other than toilet paper.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the unavailability of toilet paper in stores amid the COVID-19 outbreak is causing people to use alternative options.

%MINIFYHTML32df966a194fdc51e5c3e98d8da6b51911% %MINIFYHTML32df966a194fdc51e5c3e98d8da6b51912%

That includes products like wet wipes or paper towels.

"We're seeing people flushing things down the toilet that shouldn't be," said Hero Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling drain manager Chris Stevens.

Rinsing those products can cause a big problem for pipes, including clogs and even sewage going back into the house.

Stevens said plumbers are full of business now that working parents and school-age children are suddenly at home all day.

"Everyone is using what they have, they have no choice," Stevens said.

Stevens said a backup of the sewage can cost the owner tens of thousands of dollars. The MPCA also said that cleaning products other than toilet paper can also cost the city money in repairs and harm the environment.