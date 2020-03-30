Mindy Kaling's "Cakey Cookies,quot; Baking Video Will Make You Drool

Preheat your ovens!
On Sunday, Mindy Kaling invited her Instagram followers to a delicious tutorial on how to make "cakey cookies."
Standing in your kitchen in front of your ingredients, The office alum started, "Well our bakeries might be closing. So what is a cookie lover to do but bake your own cookies? So that's what I'm going to do today, make my favorite kind of chocolate chip cookie . "
To achieve Mindy's "fluffy, fluffy, and dense,quot; texture, the star's recipe calls for baking essentials like sugar and flour, but she admitted that she had to "swap,quot; to get all of her ingredients. Fortunately, she The Mindy project co-star Ike Barinholtz I was ready to help.
"So this flour is in this bag (and) it is medically sealed because my friend gave it to me," she continued. "I changed it for half the lasagna that I left on the doorstep of his house. But these are the times. You have to change the ingredients. Thank you, Ike."
She even gave the Blockers Highlight a comment in its subtitle: "Cakey cookies were made possible by @ikebarinholtz's borrowed flour."
Before starting to mix her ingredients, Mindy took the opportunity to create an educational moment for her viewers and guided them through a hand-washing tutorial.
After singing "Happy Birthday,quot; twice with her antibacterial soap, she started things off by adding Ike flour to her measuring bowl, but was quickly reminded that it is not good for math. "I don't have an eighth of a cup," he said nervously. "Well, this is a job for Alexa. Alexa, how much is an eighth of a cup? Two tablespoons! Thank you!"
For the rest of its dry ingredients, the A wrinkle in time baking soda, kosher salt, granulated sugar, cane sugar and cinnamon. To kick the cookies extra, she roasted and finely chopped some nuts.
Continuing, he mixed everything together and added his chocolate chips. He also shared his tricks to make the most of his ingredients and shared that he uses an ice cream scooper to make sure all of his cookies are uniform.
Find out how Mindy's "cakey cookies,quot; turned out in the amazing video above!
