Mindy Kaling's "Cakey Cookies,quot; Baking Video Will Make You Drool

Preheat your ovens!

On Sunday, Mindy Kaling invited her Instagram followers to a delicious tutorial on how to make "cakey cookies."

%MINIFYHTML829798d1605ed2ee7dbc978625d91e2013% %MINIFYHTML829798d1605ed2ee7dbc978625d91e2014%

Standing in your kitchen in front of your ingredients, The office alum started, "Well our bakeries might be closing. So what is a cookie lover to do but bake your own cookies? So that's what I'm going to do today, make my favorite kind of chocolate chip cookie . "

%MINIFYHTML829798d1605ed2ee7dbc978625d91e2015% %MINIFYHTML829798d1605ed2ee7dbc978625d91e2016%

To achieve Mindy's "fluffy, fluffy, and dense,quot; texture, the star's recipe calls for baking essentials like sugar and flour, but she admitted that she had to "swap,quot; to get all of her ingredients. Fortunately, she The Mindy project co-star Ike Barinholtz I was ready to help.

"So this flour is in this bag (and) it is medically sealed because my friend gave it to me," she continued. "I changed it for half the lasagna that I left on the doorstep of his house. But these are the times. You have to change the ingredients. Thank you, Ike."