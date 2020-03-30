Miley Cyrus promised never to speak again? Singer says Twerking Turkey Memes hurt her

Has Miley Cyrus promised never to twerk again? Do memes that show Miley as a twerking turkey damage her self-esteem? That's what some wonder after a live interview on Instagram that the "Wrecking Ball,quot; singer had with her fellow Disney star Demi Lovato. Demi and Miley have many things that they can relate to within each other's experiences and body shame is one of them. Demi has been speaking on the subject after she revealed that her near-fatal overdose was directly related to a long-term eating disorder she has struggled with. During an individual interview, Miley opened up to the world about how body shame after her VMA performance, where she twerked and spun against Robin Thicke during a live performance of "Blurred Lines," caused her to develop social phobias.

In the 2013 presentation, Miley lived up to breaking free from her image of Hannah Montana, but most people weren't ready for her cheeky acting. Not only was Miley's performance riddled with sexual innuendo, some people felt she was a 108-pound white girl, but she was also guilty of cultural appropriation and even exploitation as she moved on stage surrounded by curvy, dark-skinned women .

%MINIFYHTML047314b85dc781b57c4b45dcf4a7f7c211% %MINIFYHTML047314b85dc781b57c4b45dcf4a7f7c212%

Not only did the controversy arise that resulted in Miley receiving strong criticism and criticism, but she said that the memes and gifs that the trolls created when they placed her face on a twerking turkey destroyed her confidence.

Here is the 2013 video of Miley Cyrus' VMA performance.

Memes and gifs featuring Miley Cyrus as turkey twerking flooded social media after the performance and her performance was the subject of media coverage in the coming weeks. Even seven years later, Miley Cyrus images as a twerking turkey are on all social media platforms.

Miley spoke to Demi Lovato and revealed how the backlash and the hurting memes and gifs affected her self-esteem. She even said it felt like fraud, as she was building a reputation for being extremely safe, but would not wear shorts, skirts, or a swimsuit after being embarrassed.

Miley said the following.

"I basically spent two or three years in which I wouldn't wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this because after the VMAs, and I put on my cute little naked outfit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my clothes. "

Fans also noted that Miley stopped twerking on stage and many wonder if she will ever twerk again after the VMA backlash.

You can watch the full live Instagram interview with Demi Lovato below.

.@Miley Cyrus opened up to Demi Lovato on IG Live about being embarrassed after her 2013 #VMA performance, says he did not wear shorts or bikini for 2-3 years: "It was very, very painful to be so embarrassed like that. And it really affected me in my personal life." pic.twitter.com/OYndZNpeHD – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2020

What do you think about Miley Cyrus's admission of how her body embarrassed her?

Ad %MINIFYHTML047314b85dc781b57c4b45dcf4a7f7c280% %MINIFYHTML047314b85dc781b57c4b45dcf4a7f7c280%

Were you surprised to discover that Miley's memes and gifs like turkey twerking hurt her so much?



Post views:

0 0