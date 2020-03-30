Migrants in India sprayed with disinfectant to fight coronavirus | India News

Indian health workers have caused outrage by spraying a group of migrants with disinfectant amid fears that a large-scale movement of people from cities to the countryside would risk spreading the coronavirus.

The images showed a group of migrant workers sitting on a street in Bareilly, a district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, as health officials in protective suits used hoses to soak them in disinfectant, sparking anger on social media on Monday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML2d4db0a7b0bb819f3bfade6969c2bc8511% %MINIFYHTML2d4db0a7b0bb819f3bfade6969c2bc8512%

Nitish Kumar, the chief government official in the district, said health workers had been ordered to disinfect buses used by local authorities, but in their zeal they had also put their hoses on migrant workers.

"I have called for action to be taken against those responsible for this," he said in a tweet.

Who are you trying to kill, Corona or humans? Migrant workers and their families were forced to bathe in chemical solution upon entering Bareilly. @Uppolice@bareillytraffic @Benarasiyaa @shaileshNBT pic.twitter.com/JVGSvGqONm – Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) March 30, 2020

Various opposition leaders, including former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, attacked the ruling government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for their "cruel and inhuman,quot; treatment of the poor.

"The workers have already suffered a lot. Please don't wash them with chemicals now. This will not protect them and instead endanger their health," congressional leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

Others on Twitter asked if the government gave the same treatment to hundreds of Indians evacuated from China and other countries affected by the coronavirus.

Will people who get off an international flight be forced to hold their ears, squat, jump a frog, or crawl as punishment? Would any police dare to write 'Stay away from me' on the forehead? Would they be sprayed with chemical disinfectant without a polite explanation for why? – AnnieZaidi (@anniezaidi) March 30, 2020

India imposed a national blockade, the world's largest, on March 25, with thousands of workers who later fled the cities to their home villages after work, and public transport disappeared.

India, home to 1.3 billion people, has registered more than 1,200 cases of the new coronavirus, of which 29 have died, officials said Monday.

Many experts doubt the numbers and say that India is testing very few people. Authorities say the country is weeks away from an increase in cases that could overwhelm its weak public health system.

Turned around, locked up

Meanwhile, many workers left unemployed by the crippling 21-day blockade are being shunned by villagers trying to stop the outbreak, while others have been forced into lockdown against their will.

Local media reported on Sunday 22 deaths of migrant workers, including in traffic accidents, but this could not be officially confirmed.

The exodus has raised concerns that returnees may spread the coronavirus to rural areas, particularly when authorities resort to putting people on buses and in aid camps and homeless shelters.

VIDEO- Migrant workers who have walked hundreds of kilometers to reach Bihar & # 39; in quarantine & # 39; in this way. Listen on. #Social distancing #Coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/op2nYtheET – Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) March 30, 2020

Images posted on social media showed workers locked up in eastern Bihar state, crying and begging for their release, sparking outrage at the government's handling of the crisis.

In the Purulia district of West Bengal state, seven migrant workers trying to return to their homes were denied entry to their villages. Some were forced to temporarily take refuge in the trees.

"Since the workers did not have personal rooms in the homes, the villagers decided that they should be isolated. But due to fear of attacks by wild elephants, they built temporary houses in the trees by attaching the cribs to the branches," the official said by phone. local Dhrubapada Shandilya. .

"They lived in the trees for about five days when we found out about it. We moved them to a health center over the weekend," he added.

Villagers across India have reportedly erected barricades, dumped trees, or dug trenches to prevent outsiders from entering while youth groups guarded entry points to their villages.

In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, some returning migrant residents were reported to the police by local residents for the purpose of medical testing.

"Four of my villagers working in Nepal returned home two days ago. But the villagers informed the police about them after which they rushed into the village with ambulances and turned them over to the medical team," said Abhishek Singh, a resident of a nearby village. Patna told the PTI news agency in India.

Clashes in the state of Gujarat

Late Sunday, several hundred workers clashed with police in Surat, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, after they were prevented from leaving, authorities said.

"About 30 tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd that had damaged several police vehicles. More than 90 people have been arrested," said Deputy Police Commissioner Vidhi Chaudhary.

State authorities also boarded buses to take people home, but also asked them to stay, saying they would be provided with food and shelter.

But on Monday, thousands of men, women and children were still crowded on the Gujarat roads.

"The contractors who brought us here to work refused to help us," said Ramprasad Kevat, who walked nearly 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Ahmedabad and wanted to return to Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh state.