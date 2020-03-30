Microsoft's new Edge vertical tabs look great for 16: 9 displays

%MINIFYHTMLe7c0b3087f00a42f7a74a556103a05ea11% %MINIFYHTMLe7c0b3087f00a42f7a74a556103a05ea12%

Microsoft today unveiled its new Microsoft 365 subscription plans and some new features for the Edge browser. The most important new addition are vertical tabs for Edge, which will allow users to stack tabs on the side of the browser instead of the traditional long list of tabs at the top. While it may seem a bit quirky at first, it will be great for 16: 9 monitors and laptops.

Websites are generally spread out on these types of screens, with a lot of wasted vertical space. If you use a 3: 2 screen, then normal tabs will probably be more efficient. You can click to switch between tabs as you normally do, or group tabs together and move them to the vertical list.

Most vertical tab features in browsers like Firefox or Chrome require a plugin these days, despite the first vertical tab implementations many years ago. Microsoft claims that it is now "the only browser that allows you to manage your tabs on the side with a single click."

The vertical tabs are expected to hit beta and canary versions of Edge in the coming months, so you won't be able to test this new feature for a while yet.