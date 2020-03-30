Microsoft aims to win back consumers with new Microsoft 365 subscriptions

%MINIFYHTMLbd89ec4d4788195cf68feb3fc6934b1511% %MINIFYHTMLbd89ec4d4788195cf68feb3fc6934b1512%

Microsoft today introduces its new personal and family Microsoft 365 subscriptions, which are designed to replace and enhance existing Office 365 consumer plans. Like Office 365 Personal and Home subscriptions that exist today, Microsoft 365 Personal plans and Family will be available on April 21, priced at $ 6.99 per month for Personal (one person) and $ 9.99 per month for a Family (up to six people) subscription. Both options will include access to Office, and new features will be rolled out gradually in the coming months.

Microsoft 365 plans add two new features that will be rolled out in preview in the coming months: a new Microsoft Family Safety app and new features in Microsoft Consumer Kits. The new Microsoft Family Safety app is designed to allow families to share their location and manage screen time on multiple devices. Like Apple's Find My app, Microsoft Family Safety can generate notifications when a family member leaves home, work, or school, and allows location sharing.

Microsoft has even incorporated a driving report feature into the app that allows parents to monitor first-time drivers in a home. None of the information will be shared with third parties, but I can't imagine that many teens are delighted that Mom and Dad are following their driving habits. The Family Safety app can also manage screen time on traditional Windows PCs, Android devices, and even Xbox consoles, so everything syncs in one place, and limits can be set centrally.

While Skype is Microsoft's primary communications application for consumers, it is clear that the company is now focusing more on Microsoft equipment for both work and home. Microsoft is previewing new startup features for Microsoft teams that are now part of Microsoft 365 subscriptions. They are designed to allow friends and family to connect in group chat or video calls, and to share to-do lists, photos, and other content, all in one place.

Microsoft is targeting these new Teams features for people who plan trips with friends, or those who organize book clubs and social gatherings. It doesn't mean that Microsoft teams will replace Skype for everything, but it's clearly where much of Microsoft's energy is focused right now. All of these Microsoft Teams startup features will be available in preview in the summer, and will be generally available later this year.

If you're already subscribed to Office 365, you'll be happy to know that Microsoft is adding a lot of Office-related features with this transition to Microsoft 365. Anyone will soon be able to access Word's existing editor feature, which is more of an advanced fix service than the regular grammar and spell checking functions. The editor does things like improving his writing by marking words that are used too often or teaching him phrases to improve his writing style.

Microsoft 365 subscribers will have access to more advanced grammar and style guides, including a rewrite option that offers rephrasing of complete sentences. There's even a similarity checker to prevent plagiarism and convince students to cite content correctly.





PowerPoint is also getting some exclusive features for Microsoft 365 consumers. The existing Presenter Trainer feature, which helps people practice a slide and avoid stuttering and swearing, is getting monotonous tone and refinement of speech. The presenter will monitor your tone of voice and suggest variations and ways to improve your speech. Ultimately, it's designed to make your presentations feel less boring.

One of the other aspects of family life that Microsoft is trying to tackle with its consumer subscriptions is budget money. Money in Excel sees Microsoft go back to its personal money management roots of Microsoft Money to make it easier to track and analyze expenses in Excel. Microsoft will connect to your bank and credit card accounts to import transactions and balances and generate alerts for rates, changes, and monthly expenses. It is a feature that will be available for the first time in the United States in the coming months.

Excel is also getting new types of data to support things like food, places, movies, and even different types of Pokémon. You can convert plain text like "tomato,quot; into a food data type and track its nutritional information, or compare different breeds of cats and dogs in tables. These new data types work with information from Wolfram Alpha and are exclusive to Microsoft 365 subscribers. Office Insiders will be able to start testing these data types in the spring before they are implemented for all Microsoft 365 subscribers in the United States. in the coming months.





Outlook is getting some love too, with the ability to link your work and personal calendars to the web. Elsewhere in Office, Microsoft 365 subscribers also get exclusive access to more than 200 new templates and thousands of Getty Images images and videos. Microsoft also includes 300 new fonts and 2,800 new icons to use in Office.

Microsoft is also introducing a new Password Monitor feature for its Edge browser today. Despite rumors that a password manager is included in this new subscription, Password Monitor will inform you if any password (stored in Edge) has been compromised in database breaches so that you can easily change it. Edge is also getting a vertical tab feature so you can stack your tabs on the side of the browser and a smart copy option that maintains formatting as text and tables when you paste it elsewhere.

Microsoft is also working with Adobe, Experian, Bark, Blinklist and others to offer limited-time access to other premium consumer subscriptions. Currently, thirty-eight million people are subscribed to Office 365 Personal and Home, and those subscriptions will automatically transfer to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family next month. It's a user base that has grown steadily every year, and Microsoft had around 12.4 million subscribers five years ago.

Clearly, there are many things here that improve existing Office 365 subscriptions, and it's impressive that Microsoft keeps the cost the same. Microsoft has been working on this new "modern life,quot; subscription approach for almost two years, and the new approach comes after the company eliminated many of its consumer issues in recent years.

Microsoft previously removed its Groove Music service, officially discontinued Kinect, dropped its Microsoft Band fitness device, and finally admitted that Windows Phone is dead. Cortana has also transitioned to focus on productivity, while Microsoft has focused more on improving its products that resonate with consumers.

Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions are clear evidence of the company's recent direction. Rather than launching a Spotify competitor or something to take on TikTok or whatever the latest and greatest app is, Microsoft has stepped back and is trying to add value where it matters. It's a different approach that is based on a work-life balance and a niche area where Microsoft is in a unique position to provide services that respect privacy and focus on productivity.