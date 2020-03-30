Michigan National Guard to Hire Food Banks in Four Communities Statewide – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan National Guard received a request to assist food banks in four communities across the state, including Ann Arbor, Comstock Park, Flint and Pontiac. Approximately 10 members of the Michigan National Guard will be serving at each site.

Support for food banks is scheduled to start on March 30 and is expected to continue until mid-April.

"The help that Michigan National Guard men and women will provide to food banks throughout Michigan is further proof that the Michigan National Guard is a true cornerstone of Michigan communities," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. . "I couldn't be prouder of their service, commitment, and determination, and they are making a difference in the state's response to COVID-19."

Food distribution sites requested Michigan National Guard personnel to assist with mobile food distribution, which serves 300 to 600 Michigan families daily. Members of the Guard will direct traffic to the transit distribution site and help pack fruit bags and deliver bags to cars. Guard members will perform their duties with personal protective equipment to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including gloves and hand sanitizer.

Whitmer announced the participation of the Michigan National Guard in the state response to COVID-19 on March 18. Since then, members of the guard have provided logistical support to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, assembling and loading critical personal protective equipment such as gowns and face shields. There are also members of the Michigan National Guard serving at the Grand Rapids Veterans Home and the D.J. Jacobetti Marquette Veterans Home. Their support includes detecting the temperature of all employees before they enter homes, and ensuring that detection protocols are followed to protect resident veterans from the spread of COVID-19.

"The Michigan National Guard strives to be a provider of exceptional services," said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard. "As the response to COVID-19 continues, we are ready to serve our neighbors, family and friends in the communities in which we live and work."

