Michelle Money's daughter on life support after the skate accident

Michelle Money He took to Instagram on Monday to share that his daughter, Brielle, was involved in a "terrible skate accident and is in the ICU on life support,quot;.
"She suffered severe brain trauma and a skull fracture," wrote the Bachelor Nation star alongside a photo of the teenager at Intermountain Healthcare Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. "He's in a medically induced coma to ease the pressure on his brain."
Money later wrote that his 15-year-old son is in "incredible hands,quot; at the hospital and asked his followers to keep them in their prayers.
"Please, I'm asking for prayers," he continued. "I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. Anyway you commune with your Higher Power, please, as a desperate mother, give it to you. I beg to do it. It needs support and healing right now. And if you could send me one too, I would appreciate it. "
He also described this moment as the "worst experience,quot; in his life and sent a message to his parents.
"ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET," he wrote. "ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH."
In addition, she thanked her neighbors "who were out for a walk and found,quot; her daughter and then proceeded to call 9-1-1.
"You will never understand," he concluded. "I wouldn't have found her in time. My heart is always grateful. Thank you to everyone who has sent prayers, messages and love. Brielle has been through a lot this year already. She has shown how strong she is. I know she will get ahead. . #PrayForBrie ".
Fans reunited with Money at Brad Womacksecond season of The Bachelor. She also appeared in Bachelor flat Y Bachelor in Paradise.
After hearing the news, several members of the franchise sent him words of support.
"I'm sorry," JoJo Fletcher he wrote in the comments section of the Money post. "Sending so many prayers to you and your sweet girl."
"Michelle. I'm very, very sorry." Kaitlyn Bristowe additional. "I'm sending each sentence her way, and yours. She's such a strong girl."
