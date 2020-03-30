Michelle Money's daughter on life support after the skate accident

Michelle Money He took to Instagram on Monday to share that his daughter, Brielle, was involved in a "terrible skate accident and is in the ICU on life support,quot;.

"She suffered severe brain trauma and a skull fracture," wrote the Bachelor Nation star alongside a photo of the teenager at Intermountain Healthcare Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. "He's in a medically induced coma to ease the pressure on his brain."

Money later wrote that his 15-year-old son is in "incredible hands,quot; at the hospital and asked his followers to keep them in their prayers.

"Please, I'm asking for prayers," he continued. "I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. Anyway you commune with your Higher Power, please, as a desperate mother, give it to you. I beg to do it. It needs support and healing right now. And if you could send me one too, I would appreciate it. "