Michelle Money says her daughter is fighting for life in tearful video

Michelle Money She is getting much-needed sleep while her daughter has surgery to ease the pressure on her brain.

In a new video released Monday, the first Single star updates her followers about her 15-year-old daughter BrielleThe current condition after suffering a "terrible skateboarding accident,quot; this week.

She reveals that the teenager is currently in surgery to "remove fluid from his brain,quot; in hopes of relieving the pressure. She says this must be done so they can "see what damage has really been done."

Unfortunately, Michelle says she is the only one who can currently sit next to her daughter's bed due to new policies imposed due to the coronavirus. "Heartbroken that Brielles' father cannot be here with me. He has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what to do. Only one father at a time for a 24-hour period due to the virus," she captioned. video. "I don't think he will be able to leave her, but his dad also needs time."