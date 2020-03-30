Michelle Money says her daughter is fighting for life in tearful video

Michelle Money / Instagram
Michelle Money She is getting much-needed sleep while her daughter has surgery to ease the pressure on her brain.
In a new video released Monday, the first Single star updates her followers about her 15-year-old daughter BrielleThe current condition after suffering a "terrible skateboarding accident,quot; this week.
She reveals that the teenager is currently in surgery to "remove fluid from his brain,quot; in hopes of relieving the pressure. She says this must be done so they can "see what damage has really been done."
Unfortunately, Michelle says she is the only one who can currently sit next to her daughter's bed due to new policies imposed due to the coronavirus. "Heartbroken that Brielles' father cannot be here with me. He has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what to do. Only one father at a time for a 24-hour period due to the virus," she captioned. video. "I don't think he will be able to leave her, but his dad also needs time."
While waiting to see if the surgery is a success, Michelle is "forcing,quot; herself to try to sleep, as "it has been an absolute disaster and she has not slept,quot; in the hours since her nightmare began.
As emotional as this experience is, Michelle, who competed in Brad WomackThe second season, she and her family "feel,quot; that the prayers work and she says that her daughter is "fighting,quot; for her life.
More importantly, she says the doctors and nurses have been "amazing,quot; in working to help her daughter. She previously shared that her daughter is being treated at Intermountain Healthcare Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Brielle was brought to the facility after neighbors found the teen and called 911, something the mother said she could not have done "on time."
She shared in her first Instagram post: "My heart is always grateful. Thank you to everyone who has sent prayers, messages and love. Brielle has been through a lot this year already. She has shown how strong she is. I know she will come out. go ahead. #PrayForBrie. "
%MINIFYHTMLd0cdd1b74da049c88757994454f160f413%