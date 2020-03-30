Michael & # 39; Bounty & # 39; Hunter takes aim at the & # 39; Prince & # 39; Charles Martin to decide the future challenger for the IBF heavyweight title | Boxing news

"One thing is certain: Charles is in an excellent position to regain his championship,quot;





Michael Hunter fought Alexander Povetkin in a draw

Michael Hunter wants to meet the & # 39; Prince & # 39; Charles Martin in a fight between the highest IBF ranked contenders available to decide an eventual title challenger.

Former IBF heavyweight champion Martin has battled to No. 2 status in the governing body ranking four years after losing the belt to Anthony Joshua.

Hunter is at n. ° 4 after a 2019 that included two wins and then a draw against Alexander Povetkin.

"It is better to fight Martin for a final tie," said Hunter manager Martin Mikolajczak of Be Def Sports. Sky Sports. "We love Martin, Dillian Whyte, Robert Helenius, Kubrat Pulev. Anyone!"

Pulev is the only contender ranked higher than Martin and his mandatory shot at Joshua's titles: that fight, live. Sky Sports box office, is scheduled for June 20, but has a backup date of July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, any final eliminator in the IBF heavyweight standings would have to wait until 2021 at the earliest for their shot.

Oleksandr Usyk is at number 3, between Martin and Hunter, but he is already the mandatory WBO challenger and is slated to face Derek Chisora ​​on May 23, live. Sky Sports box office.

& # 39; Prince & # 39; Charles Martin KO & # 39; d Gerald Washington

Martin's manager Mike Borao said Sky Sports: "The heavyweight division is changing so fast that it makes sense to sit down and see what happens. It is too premature to discuss another final eliminator when the next IBF obligation has not yet taken place."

"Also, Pulev has a unique track record when it comes to mandatory bouts, so I want to see how Joshua's fight unfolds before making any major decisions."

"One thing's for sure: Charles is in an excellent position to regain his championship (with interest, with other belts!) Charles has already surprised many by returning to the top of the standings. I assure you he will impact even more fans when he knocks out. Joshua! "

Martin had his career best knockout in his previous fight by crushing Gerald Washington on the undercard for the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Robert Helenius KO & # 39; d Adam Kownacki

Robert Helenius broke out in a contest with an annoying KO victory over Adam Kownacki to hunt down Joshua's belts at n. ° 6 in the FIB ranking.

"I've been there in a training camp with him," said Helenius. Sky Sports on Joshua "I don't have anything personal against him, he's a very good guy. I think very well of him and I really like him, but I think he would defeat him."

When asked if he would come to the UK, Helenius said: "Of course, the Vikings have been there many times before.

"Yes, that is exactly what I plan to do (a Viking invasion)."