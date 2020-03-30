Metro Boomin launches & # 39; Fake Wake & # 39; to people who make fun of the billionaire's donations amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML88759df5987602a0eafcc281332421e111% %MINIFYHTML88759df5987602a0eafcc281332421e112%

The Spitter & # 39; Ric Flair Drip & # 39; points out that & # 39; No contribution from anyone is greater or less at this time & # 39; amid the rapid spread of the Coronavirus that forces people to self-quarantine.

The coronavirus crisis has worried everyone. With the rapid spread of the virus globally, billionaires, including Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Ballmer, donated some of their wealth to help. The two recently announced that they donated $ 25 million to fund coronavirus treatment research and accelerated coronavirus testing, respectively.

That was huge, but some people apparently found the amount too small compared to their net worth. "So that would be 0.045% of his wealth," wrote a Twitter reviewer along with a screenshot of Zuckerberg's $ 55.1 billion net worth.

In response to those kinds of tweets, Metro Boomin He recently took to Twitter to call the "fake who woke up" people who criticized the wealthy for donating only part of their wealth amid the coronavirus outbreak. "How are people complaining here that someone's contribution to the crisis is not enough based on what they are worth? You are all so false that you woke up hahaha," said the rapper, adding: "$ 25 million it's only $ 30 to them. # HEADA ** ".

He continued to rant: "The same people who complain about $ 25 million donations won't even donate a single canned product to their local food bank or shelter because they're too busy being fake wakes up on the internet hahaha."

The rapper added that "no one contribution is greater or less at this time because everything is needed for the same intention of saving lives and preserving humanity."

"$ 25 million is $ 25 million more than $ 0 regardless of where it comes from," he wrote, insisting that any donation is important. "Real lives and people will be helped and saved, no matter how you try and say it. I am not defending billionaires n *** a. I am defending common sense."

Metro Boomin called people & # 39; false awakened & # 39; On twitter.

Mocking himself as another "falsely awake" person, Metro concluded in a separate tweet: "I'm done being falsely awake the day I'm about to go back to work on this music."