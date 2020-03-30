Mercedes and F1 help produce respiratory aids for the NHS in the fight against coronavirus







Mercedes has helped produce a respiratory aid that can help keep Covid-19 patients out of intensive care as part of F1's new Pitlane Project.

Following Friday's announcement that the seven British F1 teams will coordinate their efforts to help develop medical teams in the fight against the coronavirus, the Mercedes Brixworth engine base has helped develop a continuous Positive Airway Pressure device ( CPAP) along with the medical sector that has been approved for use in the NHS.

The breathing aid came in less than 1,000 hours alongside high-performance Mercedes Powersrains, mechanical engineers from University College London, and doctors and hospitals from University College London.

One hundred devices will be delivered to UCLH to initiate "rapid deployment,quot; clinical trials in hospitals.

"The Formula 1 community has shown an impressive response to the call for support, teaming up with the & # 39; Pitlane Project & # 39; to support the national need right now through several different projects," said Andy Cowell, director Mercedes HPP manager. .

"We are proud to put our resources at the service of UCL to deliver the CPAP project to the highest standards and in the fastest time frame possible."

UCLH critical care consulting professor Mervyn Singer said: "These devices will help save lives by ensuring that ventilators, a limited resource, are used only for the most seriously ill.

"While they will first be evaluated at UCLH, we hope they will make a real difference in hospitals across the UK by reducing the demand for intensive care staff and beds, as well as helping patients recover without the need for more ventilation invasive. "