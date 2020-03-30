Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's response to President Trump is worth reading

United States President Donald Trump announced Sunday in a tweet that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own safety after moving to the United States. It appears that this tweet was in response to a news report that revealed the royal couple had moved with their son Archie from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles after giving up their real life. Trump announced: "The United States will not pay for its security protection … They must pay. "

British Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have no plans to ask the US government for help. USA With security costs, the couple said in a statement Sunday in response to a tweet from President Donald Trump that the United States would not pay for its protection.

A spokeswoman for the couple reportedly said later in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to request security resources from the US government. USA Security arrangements have been made with private funds."

The couple announced in January that they would be abandoning their roles as royalty to free themselves from the intense media scrutiny that has followed them for several years.

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain, in 2018, had reportedly criticized Trump during his 2016 election campaign for being divisive. Trump reportedly received a backlash for arguing about the Royals, while the coronavirus pandemic had a devastating effect on the country..