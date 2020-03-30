Meghan Markle and Prince Harry respond to Donald Trump by refusing to pay his security costs

WENN

Also responding to an article in the Daily Mail, which states that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have to 'beg' him. to the president for protection, she is the co-host of & # 39; The View & # 39 ;, Meghan McCain.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has responded to the President Donald trumpThe tweet about security costs after relocation to the United States from Canada. In the post on Saturday, March 28, Trump made it clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to pay for their own security protection while living in the United States.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, were reported to reside permanently in Canada," he said. wrote on the microblogging site. "Now that they have left Canada to go to the United States, however, the United States will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

It seemed that Trump was under the impression that the couple would ask the United States to cover their security cost after reading an article in the Daily Mail. The site claimed that according to a real source revealed that they would have to "beg" the president for protection.

Also responding to the article was "The view"co-host Meghan McCain. "With all the struggle and pain in this country, as we are possibly heading into a second Great Depression, this has to be a joke. We are NOT using the average US taxpayer dollars to pay for their security details. Why isn't this England? Problem? " she tweeted.

Meghan and Harry seemed to hear about the tweets before responding on Sunday. Chris Ship, Royal Correspondent for the British television network ITV, wrote on Twitter: "A spokesman for Harry and Meghan has just told us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to request security resources from the government of the United States has been made. & # 39; "

Meghan and Harry, along with their 10-month-old son Archie, reportedly left their residence on Vancouver Island in Canada as they had decided to settle in Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, United States. The couple were said to have chosen to live "in a secluded complex" in the City of Angels, where Meghan's mother Doria Ragland also lives. The two allegedly "have not ventured" during the coronavirus crisis. "