Meghan King Edmonds draws children away from Jim Edmonds while waiting for coronavirus test results

There is tension between Meghan King Edmonds and her husband separated Jim Edmonds, who is currently awaiting the results of her Coronavirus test. A new report suggests Jim is furious after Meghan took her children to California without telling him.

According to Us Weekly, the first "The Real Housewives of Orange County"The star took the couple's three children, their daughter Aspen and their twins Hayes and Hart, to Los Angeles in mid-March, much to the dismay of the former St. Louis Cardinals player." Meghan took the children to California without Jim knowing. He cannot see his children and he will not travel, "said a source.

"She cannot do that without speaking to him first and Jim is saying that this was not discussed with him before he did," the source added.

However, a representative for Meghan insisted on the site on Sunday, March 29, that the 35-year-old star had legal approval to take the children to California from Missouri on "a pre-approved trip, signed by the guardian ad litem."

"Meghan and Jim were going to change custody on Monday the 16th," added the representative. "The Monday before the trip, Meghan told Jim that she could take the kids on the 13th if he wanted her to. He said yes, and he went to Nashville with his daughter and girlfriend and lived there for several days."

The blogger allegedly moved her trip to March 14, adding that Jim told her that Aspen was ill when she released the children on the 13th. "Meghan took her to the doctor and the boy was fever-free and in a clean state of health. Meghan I would never put children in danger, "explained the representative.

Jim, however, denied the story. Speaking to the site, his representative stated: "I'm not sure what world Meghan lives in, but Jim had no idea that he was taking the children, one of whom had a fever, on a plane to Los Angeles. Jim never I would never have agreed to that. And if a judge signed this, Jim would like to see a copy of that order. "