Mayor Bill de Blasio says New Yorkers who refuse to practice social distancing will face a fine

As coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has introduced a new consequence for those who refuse to practice social distancing.

According to the New York Postde Blasio said: "It is as simple as this. If an officer says to someone & # 39; Scatters, keep moving & # 39; … and do not follow the officer's direct instructions, or say they are doing it, then They come back right away. I'm comfortable with this. Point out that you will be fined. "

The call reportedly will range from $ 250 to $ 500. Mayor de Blasio feels these prices are reasonable for anyone who refuses to distance himself. There are now 32,308 confirmed cases in New York, with 678 deaths.

de Blasio continued: "You've been warned and warned and warned again. If someone doesn't listen, they deserve a fine right now."

Although the city has encouraged many people to stay indoors, de Blasio announced Sunday that it will continue to keep New York City's parks and playgrounds open at this time. He says city workers will help remove aspects of the park that generally appeal to people, such as hoops on basketball courts.

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo He has also been working diligently to help control things in the city.

On Monday, the USNS Comfort arrived in New York City. He shared a video of the ship's arrival and said: “The USNS Comfort saw the New York State port sail from a New York State escort ship. The Comfort brings 1,000 much-needed hospital beds and 1,200 staff to New York. "

He later held a press conference at Pier 90.

The New York Post He reports that this is the first time since the Comfort has been in New York since it was deployed after 9/11. Rather than having victims affected by the virus, the Comfort will care for patients with other injuries and ailments. This will free city hospital beds for those who need them most.

Source: https://nypost.com/2020/03/29/new-yorkers-not-practicing-social-distancing-will-face-fine-de-blasio-says/

PERSONAL TSR; Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94