Masika Kalysha hosts a quarantined tea party to celebrate her daughter's fourth birthday

%MINIFYHTMLca985c78009bf61bfe896104b613ae9411% %MINIFYHTMLca985c78009bf61bfe896104b613ae9412%

Instagram

After forcibly canceling the Khari Barbie party due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Fetty Wap's mom is preparing a quarantined tea party with teddy bears for the birthday girl.

Up News Info –

Masika Kalysha she is in fact one of the best moms in the world. The coronavirus did not stop the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star of making her daughter Khari Barbie the happiest girl on her fourth birthday by throwing a party, even though none of her friends were able to attend.

After forcibly canceling her party as people are socializing in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, Masika prepared a quarantine tea party for the birthday girl. She shared some photos taken at the event, which showed Khari celebrating her birthday with her teddy bears.

%MINIFYHTMLca985c78009bf61bfe896104b613ae9413% %MINIFYHTMLca985c78009bf61bfe896104b613ae9414%

"Happy birthday to my daring, beautiful, bubbly, sensitive, fierce, loving, precious, festive, determined, amazing, fearless, emotional, curious and brilliant princess @kharibarbie," said Masika of Khari, with whom she shares Fetty Wap.

%MINIFYHTMLca985c78009bf61bfe896104b613ae9415% %MINIFYHTMLca985c78009bf61bfe896104b613ae9416%

"These past four years with you have been the best and most challenging years of my life. I think of you with every decision I make and everything I do. You make me a better person. I know you need me, but did you do it? " Do you know that I needed you? she continued dripping. "Happy 4th birthday @kharibarbie".

Concluding the legend, she added: "I was discouraged when I found out I had to cancel her party. But a determined mother will make her way. Here's a spike at Khari Barbie's quarantine tea party. How did I do it?"

<br />

Masika received high praise from Internet users with one of them calling her a "dumb" mother. "Awww, she's an amazing mom! Plus, who doesn't love a teddy bear tea party," said one fan. "Real mothers do real things! This was too cute," added another.

One person also praised Masika for being "very creative right now". Meanwhile, another fan was impressed by the colorful flower-patterned cake and wrote, "That cake is sooo pretty and very detailed."