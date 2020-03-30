Marin County Reports 93 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – Marin County has reported 93 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a 26.5 percent increase since Saturday, the county health department said.
The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services said 681 people have so far been screened for COVID-19. Thirteen people have been hospitalized and one person has died, an elderly man who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship.
Men accounted for 58 percent of confirmed cases and women for 42 percent, according to county health officials. The breakdown of cases by age showed 35 cases between 50-64; 26 from 65 years; 18 between 35-49; 11 cases between 19-34 and three cases of people 18 years of age or younger.
California has more than 6,300 confirmed cases as of Monday morning, with 132 total deaths.
