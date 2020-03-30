Marcus Smart says it has been removed from the coronavirus

Celtics guard Marcus Smart posted on Twitter Sunday night that he was released from the COVID-19 virus after testing positive nearly two weeks ago. Smart, 26, was the only member of the Celtics organization to test positive for the virus.
"Corona Free from two days ago," he wrote. "Authorized by the Department of Mass Health. Thank you for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I am doing the same for all who have been affected by this. Stay safe and together, separate! Lots of love!"
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood were also eliminated after testing positive. Smart announced on March 19 that it had tested positive. The NBA canceled its season indefinitely after Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive on March 11. The Celtics played the Jazz twice in a two-week period, including five days before Gobert's positive test.
NBA players cannot enter the team's practice facilities and have been asked to participate in social distancing. The Celtics have kept in touch with each other through video conferencing, while the team's coaches have given the players home conditioning plans.
