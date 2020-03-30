Marcus Smart says it has been removed from the coronavirus

Celtics guard Marcus Smart posted on Twitter Sunday night that he was released from the COVID-19 virus after testing positive nearly two weeks ago. Smart, 26, was the only member of the Celtics organization to test positive for the virus.

"Corona Free from two days ago," he wrote. "Authorized by the Department of Mass Health. Thank you for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I am doing the same for all who have been affected by this. Stay safe and together, separate! Lots of love!"