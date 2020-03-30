March 30, 1993: After 40 years, Charlie Brown finally hits a home run

%MINIFYHTMLbaab02889ce33dc6b5ccd2cb44f452bc11% %MINIFYHTMLbaab02889ce33dc6b5ccd2cb44f452bc12%

Did you think Chris Davis's depression was bad?

Charlie Brown made his debut in the comic book world in 1950, written by the late Charles Schulz. "Peanuts,quot; recounted the misadventures of Charlie and his friends, so it is not a real surprise that a slice of Americana like this strip featured baseball.

As you know, if it wasn't for bad luck, Charlie Brown would have no luck at all. Despite his love of baseball, he was really bad at it. But on March 30, 1993, after 40 years of rocking and losing himself, the impossible happened: Charlie Brown went deep, and he did it in style. Charlie launched a home run that went through the fence, giving his team a unique victory, often elusive.

Charlie approached his sister, Sally, to tell him everything about it, and even Sally was surprised by the result.

"YOU?!" she exclaims.

You can see the entire strip, starting with the Peanuts strip from March 29, 1993 here.

It was clearly a cathartic experience for Charlie, who hit the home run for one of his nememes, Royann Hobbs. If that name seems a bit familiar, it's because Royann claims to be the great-granddaughter of the fictional Roy Hobbs from the 1954 book "The Natural." Of course, the great Robert Redford played Hobbs in the classic 1984 film of the same name.

The arc appeared during a five-day sequence of the daily Peanuts strip, with Charlie revealing the home run in the second installment of the series. It culminates in Charlie's amazement at meeting Hobbs, who claimed that Charlie "ruined his entire life." Talk about drama. Later Charlie would hit another home run off Hobbs in June of the same year.

Baseball was an integral part of the Peanuts comic strip for a long time, even if Charlie's team was the worst team featured on this side of the 2019 Baltimore Orioles. There was even a baseball-focused TV special, titled "It's spring training, Charlie Brown." The special will eventually air on Nickelodeon in the 1990s.

Charlie's team won at least 10 times over the 50 years of the comic, with the majority of those wins without him on the field. "It's just bad luck, Charlie Brown," maybe. Or maybe he just has a terrible WAR.

The team was completely devoid of talent, in any case. Snoopy, the sleeping shortstop (literal), has the reach of a fish tank. Lucy's UZR in right field is horrendous. Schroeder has a noodle arm behind the plate. It is truly a miracle that this group of misfits has only one victory, let alone several.

Charlie's home speed and pitch angle are still unknown.

Let this be a lesson: sometimes it can take a day, a month, a year or 40, but if you keep working on it, stay prepared and focused, you will always have the opportunity to get something out of the park.

Now if Lucy had had the damn football …