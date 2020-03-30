March 30, 1992: Sammy Sosa is traded to the Cubs, and his enigmatic baseball legacy begins.

%MINIFYHTMLb08fa8c48165f97a45471f1e6f99b62f11% %MINIFYHTMLb08fa8c48165f97a45471f1e6f99b62f12%

On this day in 1992, Sammy Sosa still had dark skin.

While the pigmentation of the former slugger's skin has taken a turn to the dark, this day in history has not: because it was the day that Sosa and reliever Ken Patterson were traded to the Cubs by George Bell.

Sosa was signed as a high school student from the Dominican Republic, and made his debut at age 20 for the Rangers. It would be traded once to the White Sox by Harold Baines and Fred Manrique, and after a few years of disappointment with Chicago, and the White Sox determined that they were far from really competing for a World Series: the south and north sides combined for a trade.

Sosa hit more than 600 home runs in his career, while Bell, an established major league outfielder, would have two really bad seasons with the White Sox before retiring. There really isn't much debate about who won the trade, even if it seemed like the right deal at the time for the South Siders.

But more than anything, Sosa's legacy is not defined, or should not be, solely for his alleged use of steroids. Of course, Sosa was part of the summer that saved baseball in 1998, when his home run chase with Mark McGwire resulted in fans returning to the sport to see them chase Roger Maris' home run record. (Lest we forget, Ken Griffey Jr. also finished with 56 long balls that season.)

While Sosa's dominance was limited over a six-year period, you can't literally tell baseball's history without him, which is why his Hall of Fame candidacy, or lack thereof, has been so confusing. For some reason, the story of the summer of '98 tends to focus solely on McGwire. As the season ended with 70 great flights, Sosa also broke a season's home run record that year.

Sure, some of that is semantics, because McGwire got there first, but Sosa still ended the season with 66 home runs, which, frankly, is a lot. And it was, in fact, a broken record.

Only eight players in baseball history have more career home runs than Slammin & # 39; Sammy and, in hindsight, he is being unfairly punished for squeezing when steroids are possibly what saved baseball in the 1990s. People tend to focus on the negatives of Sosa's career (the Congressional hearing, the Mitchell report) rather than what he did (brought fans back).

Sosa had a small increase in the voting percentage in the previous cycle, rising to 13.9 percent, the highest percentage it has been. But he's two more years on the ballot and is roughly 60 percentage points away from the election, so he's likely to face the same fate as McGwire and experience his ballot eligibility before falling.

But Sosa, like McGwire before him, deserves better. And although his career leaves behind an enigmatic legacy, it cannot be denied that that legacy began on this day 28 years ago.