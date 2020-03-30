Malika Haqq praised for being real in post-pregnancy photo 2 weeks after giving birth

%MINIFYHTML61eb2bad63eb4220c1feac8cd39cbad311% %MINIFYHTML61eb2bad63eb4220c1feac8cd39cbad312%

In the new Instagram image, the actress & # 39; ATL & # 39; shows his body & # 39; authentic & # 39; post-baby in a blank tank top and gray sweatpants while holding her son Ace.

Malika Haqq She is truly embracing her new role as the mother of newborn son Ace Flores. Two weeks after receiving her first child with OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis, he "ATL"The actress was praised for being real when she shared her post-pregnancy photo on social media.

On Saturday March 28, the best friend of Khloe Kardashian He posted an Instagram photo that captures her lovingly looking at her baby, whom she was holding securely in her arms. Leaving her hair down, she also showed off her post-baby body wearing a black tank top and a pair of gray pants. "Ace this thing called Mommy & Son # 2 weeks," the add-on captioned.

Since then, many have flooded Malika's post with positive comments. A fan said, "You are natural. Congratulations once again!" Another wrote: "Shit, this is what my stomach looks like now lmao. You look good, girl." A third praised her: "I love that you posted such an authentic photo 2 weeks after pregnancy, not a & # 39; SnapBack & # 39;. Congratulations on a beautiful baby."

Khloe has also shared her thoughts in the comments section. Calling his close friend "a great mommy!" he "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star added," I love to see you in this role. "His mother Kris Jenner she chimed in even more, "You're the best mommy!"

Although she was praised for her latest post, the 37-year-old woman had come under fire for her post-pregnancy makeover plan. In late February, she posted a photo of her famous plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond, with a caption saying, "I stopped by just to see my favorite @drjasondiamond and am completely reserved for my post-pregnancy makeover. I can't wait! "

The post in particular quickly sparked speculation that the television personality had planned to get under the knife before giving birth, and angered many of her followers. One said, "Really … if you can't accept the brand that came along with having a baby, then you shouldn't be a mother," while another sarcastically commented, "Dang has the baby first. Why do women think that? Do you need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess. "