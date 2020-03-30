Major changes take effect for passengers using Muni, VTA – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML189a3bd40e4f0bb523f9a734d7f0dd9f11% %MINIFYHTML189a3bd40e4f0bb523f9a734d7f0dd9f12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – With the drop in passengers during the current refugee order in the San Francisco Bay area, the San Francisco Muni system and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority have made major changes to their operating hours on Monday.

San Francisco Muni

On the SFMTA website, the agency offered details on the main service change that would cause all Muni Metro and light rail routes to be replaced by buses. Starting Monday, customers will use buses that cover lines J, KT, L, M, and N that use the same bus stops as the morning Metro bus service.

All Muni Metro subway stations will be closed except the downtown stations which will remain open to customers taking BART during their hours of operation.

Authorities said that in response to the reduction in passengers during the COVID-19 shelter order, the service adjustments would help the agency focus resources on routes outside of the city center that connect people to essential jobs and services. .

The closure of the Muni Metro underground system will allow the agency to redirect custody resources to higher-use facilities and minimize the risk to station agents, according to the agency's official statement.

"From the beginning, SFMTA teams moved quickly to secure supplies, encourage social distancing, and make operational changes to minimize the risk of transmission and exposure to all of our staff and the community," the agency said. "We also knew that once cases were confirmed in San Francisco, it was inevitable that at least one member of our staff would be directly affected at some point."

Although the rail system is closed to passengers, the SFMTA plans to carry out vital maintenance work on Muni's vehicles and infrastructure. Authorities said the shutdown will provide a unique opportunity to improve the system's repair status.

The SFMTA will also temporarily suspend several Muni Rapid routes. The 5R, 9R, 28R, and 38R will stop working, although the 14R Mission Rapid will continue its service. Passengers are encouraged to use the local service for all stops during all hours of service. 5 Fulton and 9 San Bruno will run longer buses to help maintain social distance for healthcare providers, critical service workers and others who still use public transportation to get around the city.

SFMTA also announced that bus line 47 Van Ness will be temporarily suspended on weekends beginning Saturday, April 4. The northern portion of Route 49 Van Ness will stretch between North Point and Fisherman & # 39; s Wharf to cover part of Line 47 on Saturdays and Sundays. More information about service changes can be found on the SFMTA website.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority

With passenger numbers abruptly declining amid the new coronavirus pandemic, the VTA was reducing effective service this week.

Beginning Monday, VTA will reduce light rail service to two-car trains running every 30 minutes, with all bus and light rail trips after 9 p.m. canceled except for route 22, which runs between the Palo Alto and Eastridge transit centers and will continue to operate 24 hours a day.

The actions are similar to those taken by BART, which reduced its hours of service to end at 9 p.m. last week. VTA Express Route 181 will operate to coincide with the new BART schedule, offering service after 9 p.m. for the latest BART trains at the Warm Springs station.

The agency has also suspended all in-person service at its River Oaks office on North First Street in San José, as well as at the Center's Customer Service Center on West Santa Clara Street in San José.

All questions or concerns can be directed by phone at (408) 321-2300 or by email at [email protected] from 6 a.m. at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. at 4 p.m. Saturdays