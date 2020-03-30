Macy & # 39; s will leave most of its 130,000 workers unemployed

NEW YORK (AP) – Macy's says it will stop paying tens of thousands of employees who lost their jobs when the chain closed its stores in response to the collapse of sales during the pandemic.

Most of its 130,000, including stockbrokers and vendors, will still receive health benefits, but the company said it is transitioning to an "absolute minimum workforce,quot; necessary to maintain basic operations. Macy & # 39; s has lost most of its sales due to the temporary closure of its stores from March 18.

The move is perhaps the most dramatic sign that even big-name retailers are seeing their business evaporate and that the $ 2 billion bailout package passed by Congress last week may be too late to help retailers. Nordstrom said last week that it was resigning part of its corporate staff.

According to Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, more than 190,000 stores, including J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus, have temporarily closed, representing nearly 50% of the US retail square footage. USA

In announcing the temporary closings, most retailers said they would continue to pay their workers. But that has now become increasingly unsustainable as the coronavirus spreads rapidly, forcing people to remain locked up in their homes.

The big question is how much of these permits will lead to permanent layoffs.

Macy & # 39; s said there will not be as many permits in their online operations, which continue to operate.

"Macy's entered this crisis in a weak position and is now one of the retailers hardest hit by declining sales as the consumer stays home," said Saunders. "Given the magnitude of the collapse and the high cost base of Macy's operations, the suspension of staff has become inevitable as the shutdown of the consumer economy continues."

Macy's said that those who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company that covers 100% of the premium.

"We hope to bring back staggered colleagues as business resumes," the company said.

Macy & # 39; s temporarily closed all 500 stores this month. To survive, it has suspended its dividend, reduced its line of credit, has frozen hiring and spending, and has canceled orders. Macy & # 39; s said she is now evaluating all financing options.

