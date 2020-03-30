Lyft Offers Free Travel for Senior Caregivers, Certain Senior Centers – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Lyft offers some free trips to help the elderly during the outbreak.

The ridesharing service says it is partnering with the National Council on Aging.

They will provide free trips for caregivers who help the elderly so they can eat and get the supplies they need.

Some senior centers will also receive Lyft credits for travel.

Lyft says the program will expand in the coming weeks.

