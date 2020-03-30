Los Angeles police officer quarantined by coronavirus opens fire on car thief in Woodland Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A quarantined officer at his home after being diagnosed with coronavirus opened fire on someone who was entering his car at his Woodland Hills home, authorities said.

The shooting involving an officer occurred around 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 22500 block of Cass Avenue. The officer had seen the suspect trying to get into his car and confronted him.

The suspect brandished a weapon and the officer opened fire. However, the suspect was not beaten and fled the area in a white car, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Investigators at the scene said the officer was out of service and quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus.