Los Angeles Convention Center in preparation for possible use – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Conference Center is preparing as a potential field hospital to make room for hospitals receiving coronavirus patients.

"We are starting with medical supplies and cribs to ease the pressure on nearby hospitals and we will provide more details in the coming days," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The US Department of Health and Human Services. USA He's establishing the medical station at the convention center, but it's not the only help L.A. receives during this pandemic.

The naval hospital ship USNS Mercy has already arrived at the port of Los Angeles with 1,000 beds for non-coronavirus patients to free rooms in local hospitals. Even then, some are concerned that this is not enough.

"I am proud to announce that the first three patients are already at Mercy," said Garcetti.

Area hospitals now have tents installed in parking lots and garages to provide care for waiting patients. Healthcare workers are also concerned about having few supplies that they will need during this time.

Garcetti said he has appointed the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles to act as the city's director of logistics to help with those concerns.

The mayor said the next steps include storing a million masks in hospitals and first responders who need them most.