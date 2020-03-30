Logan Express service suspended in Back Bay, Peabody

Massport has suspended Logan Express service in Back Bay and Peabody and has reduced transportation hours elsewhere due to "lower passenger demand,quot; amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bus service to and from Logan International Airport will continue to operate at Braintree, Framingham and Woburn stations, but primarily hourly.
The daily schedule in these places is as follows:
To Logan Airport: The bus leaves at 2:15 a.m., 3 a.m., 3:30 a.m. and every hour from 4 a.m. at 10 p.m.
From Logan Airport: The bus leaves Terminal A every hour at 7 a.m. at midnight; and at 1:15 a.m.
"We will continue to review our existing schedules and make adjustments based on customer demand," Massport wrote.
The changes went into effect on Friday.
