Logan Express service suspended in Back Bay, Peabody

%MINIFYHTMLf5144c5efecd05853b43aa82a3aeca2311% %MINIFYHTMLf5144c5efecd05853b43aa82a3aeca2312%

Massport has suspended Logan Express service in Back Bay and Peabody and has reduced transportation hours elsewhere due to "lower passenger demand,quot; amid the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLf5144c5efecd05853b43aa82a3aeca2313% %MINIFYHTMLf5144c5efecd05853b43aa82a3aeca2314%

Bus service to and from Logan International Airport will continue to operate at Braintree, Framingham and Woburn stations, but primarily hourly.

%MINIFYHTMLf5144c5efecd05853b43aa82a3aeca2315% %MINIFYHTMLf5144c5efecd05853b43aa82a3aeca2316%

The daily schedule in these places is as follows:

To Logan Airport: The bus leaves at 2:15 a.m., 3 a.m., 3:30 a.m. and every hour from 4 a.m. at 10 p.m.

From Logan Airport: The bus leaves Terminal A every hour at 7 a.m. at midnight; and at 1:15 a.m.

"We will continue to review our existing schedules and make adjustments based on customer demand," Massport wrote.

The changes went into effect on Friday.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.