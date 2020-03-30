Live coverage: the human stories of the coronavirus pandemic

Host applications at a shelter in Kansas City, Missouri, it went from an average of 10 per day to 250 per day; In Dallas, the placement of breeding animals increased tenfold over the past year.

And it's not just cats and dogs that people are accepting. "People are buying chickens in a panic like they did with toilet paper," a president of a chicken farm told us, the shortage of eggs in supermarkets was reported.

Animal shelters have become increasingly desperate in the past week to place animals, according to NPR. Without adoption fairs, and in some cases staffed, shelters have a hard time responding to kitten and puppy season. Flatbush Cats, a foster group in Brooklyn, wrote on Instagram that they were concerned about the "huge increase in kittens born on the street within a few weeks as spay / neuter clinics across the country remain closed."